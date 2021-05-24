Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Raid guide for counters, weaknesses & movesets - Dexerto

Mega Ampharos is a tough Raid encounter in Pokemon Go, but with the correct counters and movesets, it’s possible for any trainer to succeed in taking the Electric and Dragon-type down.

For trainers looking for a real challenge in Pokemon Go, there’s nothing better than taking on Mega Pokemon in Raids. While these incredibly powerful creatures will require multiple high-level players to take down, the rewards are certainly worth it.

We’ve already broken down the best strategy to takedown Mega Altaria and Houndoom, so it’s time we set our sights on Mega Ampharos. This Electric/Dragon-type won’t go down without a fight, but with the correct counters and movesets, you’ll stand a great chance of coming out on top.

How to get Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Go

Picking up Mega Ampharos is a simple process but it will require you to collect enough resources to complete the evolution.

For starters, you’ll need to obtain a base Ampharos Pokemon which can be created by evolving a Flaaffy with 100 Candy. Once that’s completed, you’ll need to jump into Raids and save up 200 Mega Energy for the first evolution.

After that, each subsequent upgrade will only set you back 40 Mega Energy.

Keep in mind, Mega Ampharos is available in Raids from May 15 to June 1, so make sure you take on the challenge while you still have the chance!

Mega Ampharos counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Zekrom Dragon Breath Outrage Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Haxorus Dragon Tail Dragon Claw Palkia Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage Groudon Dragon Tail Earthquake Salamence Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Dragonite Dragon Tail Outrage Excadrill Mud Slap Earthquake

If you don’t have any of the Pokemon listed above, focus on bringing your strongest Dragon, Ground, Fairy, and Ice-type Pokemon as they’ll prey on Mega Ampharos’s weaknesses.

In Raids, Mega Ampharos has a CP level of 55,897, so ensure you’re ready to take on the challenge before you enter the encounter.

Mega Ampharos strengths & weaknesses

It’s worth noting that Mega Amparos is an Electric/Dragon-type Pokemon and has a number of strong resistances. These include Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water, so avoid using any Pokemon that fall into these categories.

In terms of weaknesses, focus on bringing Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type Pokemon to deal the most damage in the encounter.

Mega Ampharos stats in Pokemon Go

Stamina: 203

203 Attack: 294

294 Defense: 207

207 Level 50 Max CP: 4799

In comparison to normal Ampharos, Mega Ampharos has a significant boost in stats. With its Attack being pushed up by 83 and its Defense by 38, its evolved form is certainly a powerful creature.

Despite this, Mega Ampharos actually has 4 less Stamina than its base form. Although this won’t affect the Pokemon’s overall power, it does mean it won’t be able to fight for as long when compared to other creatures.

Mega Ampharos best movesets Pokemon Go

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charge Move: Zap Cannon

If you’re looking to pack-a-punch with Mega Ampharos, it’s key you choose Volt Switch as your Fast Move and Zap Cannon as your Charge Attack.

With both moves providing a serious amount of DPS, this is definitely the best moveset for trainers who are looking to maximize their damage. There’s always the option to take Thunder as your Charge Move, but Zap Cannon will likely be the best choice in most encounters.

Is Mega Ampharos worth getting?

While Mega Ampharos is not the strongest Dragon-type in Pokemon Go, it’s as an Electric-type that this powerful Mega is at its best.

With an impressive damage stat of 294 and a defense of 207, Mega Ampharos is certainly an effective choice against any Pokemon that are weak to Electric.

On top of this, it’s worth noting that there are only two Mega Electric-types in Pokemon Go and Ampharos is one of them. So, obtaining this Mon is definitely worth it if you’re looking to expand your collection of creatures.

Can Mega Ampharos be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Luckily, Shiny Mega Ampharos is available in Pokemon Go for players to collect, but it is incredibly rare.

Trainers will first need to find a Shiny Ampharos which can be located in the wild. After that, you’ll simply need to evolve the Pokemon and you’ll have the Shiny creature in its Mega form.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Mega Ampharos. Head over to our dedicated Pokemon Go page for more guides, news, and leaks.