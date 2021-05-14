Pokemon Go Mega Altaria Raids: Counters, weaknesses, stats & best movesets - Dexerto

Mega Altaria is finally making its way into Pokemon Go, and many trainers will no doubt be wondering how it stacks up against the rest of the game’s Mega-Evolved creatures.

Directly after the Community Day event on May 15, which gives trainers plenty of opportunities to catch Swablu and evolve it into Altaria, a brand new Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be making its Go debut: Mega Altaria.

Trainers will be able to battle Mega Altaria in Raids from Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 5PM local time. While you won’t be able to catch it, you will get the chance to earn Mega Energy, which allows you to Mega-Evolve your own Altaria.

How to get Mega Altaria in Pokemon Go

In order to Mega-Evolve your own Altaria in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to collect 200 Mega Altaria Energy for the first Mega Evolution, and 40 Mega Altaria Energy for each subsequent Mega Evolution.

You can stock up on Mega Altaria Energy while Mega Altaria is in Mega Raids. The lineup for Mega Raids changes all the time, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

Mega Altaria counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Excadrill Metal Claw Iron Head Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam

If you don’t have any of the Pokemon featured above, focus on bringing your strongest Ice, Steel, and Fairy-types into battle, as they will take advantage of Mega Altaria’s weaknesses.

As a Raid Boss, Mega Altaria has 44306 CP, so you’ll need to team up with other trainers to take it down.

Mega Altaria strengths & weaknesses

While regular Altaria is a Dragon/Flying-type, Mega Altaria has a unique Dragon/Fairy typing, meaning it’s weak against Fairy, Ice, Poison and Steel-type moves. Focus on these if you’re battling it in Mega Raids.

Mega Altaria is resistant to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, and Water-types, giving it plenty of advantages over many popular Pokemon.

Mega Altaria stats in Pokemon Go

Stamina: 181

181 Attack: 222

222 Defense: 218

218 Level 50 Max CP: 3576

As you can see from the stats above, Altaria gets a huge boost in Attack when it Mega Evolves, going from 141 in its regular form to a whopping 222 in its Mega-Evolved form. It definitely packs a punch.

Defense isn’t quite so impressive, only getting a small boost from 201 to 218 – although that makes sense, as Altaria is already relatively bulky in its regular form – while Stamina remains the same at 181.

Mega Altaria best movesets in Pokemon Go

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charge Moves: Sky Attack and Moonblast

When it comes to the best moveset for Mega Altaria, you’ll want Dragon Breath as your fast move. Sky Attack remains the best charge move, with Moonblast as a second Fairy-type choice over Dazzling Gleam.

Moonblast is an exclusive move that you can get by evolving Swablu into Altaria during the May Community Day. With Mega Altaria being part Fairy-type, Moonblast will benefit from STAB, meaning it’s a solid charge move.

Is Mega Altaria worth getting?

Mega Altaria certainly isn’t as strong as other Dragon-types in Go, but it does have the unique feature of being one of the only Dragons that’s also resistant to Dragon-type moves, thanks to its dual Dragon/Fairy typing.

This, combined with decent bulk and a high amount of resistances, means that Mega Altaria has the potential to outlast many opponents on the battlefield, and it can actually be a very solid support Pokemon.

Because Mega-Evolved Pokemon offer boosts to other Pokemon who use attacks of the same typing, having Mega Altaria on your team in Raids means that your Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon will be able to deal huge mega-boosted damage.

Can Mega Altaria be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Altaria can indeed be Shiny in Go, but it won’t be easy to get.

You’ll first need to get lucky and catch a Shiny Swablu in the wild, then evolve it to Altaria with 400 Candy, and finally Mega-Evolve it.

Altaria will have a boosted spawn rate during the May Community Day, and its Shiny spawn rate will also be increased, so this is the perfect time to start your journey to getting a Shiny Mega Altaria.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Altaria. Head over to our dedicated Pokemon Go page for more guides, news, and leaks.