Pokemon Go Mega Gengar Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Gengar is haunting Mega Raids once more in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together weaknesses and best counters guide to use when facing this fearsome Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon in battle.

Pokemon Go has unleashed more Mega Evolved Pokemon upon the unsuspecting players, as Mega Gengar is now appearing in Mega Raids. Those who missed out on a chance to face this monstrous ghost in the past now have a brief window of time to catch Mega Gengar and add it to their Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

Like the other Mega Evolved Pokemon in Pokemon Go, Mega Gengar is a challenging foe, one you need to be fully prepared for. To do this, you need to prepare a suitable group of Pokemon that can counter its strengths and take advantage of its weaknesses in this expansive game.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Mega Gengar weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. This Pokemon takes regular damage from Flying, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Electric, Ice, and Dragon-type moves.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, Mega Gengar has decent resistance. Mega Gengar resists damage from Fairy, Grass, Bug, Poison, Normal, and Fighting-type attacks, so you should avoid bringing Pokemon specializing in these moves into battle.

Mega Gengar counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters for Mega Gengar in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Primal Groudon Mud Shot/Precipice Blades Hoopa Unbound Confusion/Psychic Mega Latios Zen Headbutt/Psychic Mega Tyranitar Bite/Brutal Swing Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail/Dragon Ascent Mega Alakazam Confusion/Psychic Mega Gengar Lick/Shadow Ball Shadow Mewtwo Confusion/Psystrike Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot/Earth Power Tyranitar Bite/Brutal Swing

While these Pokemon are among the best options for beating Mega Gengar, any Pokemon with moves that hit its weaknesses and have a natural resistance to Ghost and Poison-type attacks have a chance of beating it in combat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to get Mega Gengar in Pokemon Go

Mega Gengar has appeared in several events over the years, with the most recent involving its return to the game from October 6-20. Players can face Mega Gengar as part of Mega Raids and acquire its Mega Energy by defeating it in battle.

Like the other Mega Evolved Pokemon in Pokemon Go, you need to collect Mega Energy and use it to transform an existing Gengar. To do this, players must acquire 200 Gengar Mega Energy to grant Mega Evolution to a Gengar.

Article continues after ad

All this messing around is worth the effort, as Mega Gengar is one of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go, with incredibly potent offensive moves.

Article continues after ad

Mega Gengar can be challenging, especially for those without a similarly powerful Mega Evolution or Shadow Pokemon to face it in battle. With a little perseverance and training, it’s possible to overcome these specters that haunt Pokemon Go and use its power to birth your own Mega Gengar.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Gengar you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters | Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Pokemon Go promo codes