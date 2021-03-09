Pokemon Go promo codes list to get free items – March 2021 - Dexerto

While out in the world on your journey to catch em all, you’re going to need to look cool doing it, or stock up on items. Unknown to some trainers, you can actually enter free promo codes for Pokemon Go that will give you some cool stuff.

While these aren’t common, Niantic sometimes shares them on their Twitter account. The Niantic website says the following: “Niantic offers a limited supply of one-time use codes in conjunction with special events or sponsored partnerships.”

Pokemon Go free codes

GXSD5CJ556NHG – The North Face x Gucci Collection

Free coins codes

At the moment, there are no codes that are redeemable that will provide you with free coins within the app. If one ever becomes available, we’ll update you here with all you need to know.

How to enter promo code via Pokemon Go app

Finding where to enter the code isn’t as easy as you’d think, though, but if you’re using an Android mobile device it’s a relatively simple process.

All you need to do is open the Pokemon Go app, tap the menu button (the PokeBall icon), tap Shop, and then swipe to the bottom. There you’ll find a space to enter the code and get your items.

Unfortunately, iOS doesn’t have this option. That means iPhone users will need to redeem any codes through a web browser.

How to enter promo code via web browser

To do so you’ll first need to visit the official Niantic Offer Redemption website. You’ll be given three options to login with – Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids.

The credentials will be the same as the ones you use to login to the Pokemon Go app. The next page to load will allow you to enter the promo code and, if accepted, a message will display telling you the items have been added to your inventory.

However, there isn’t an option to login with Pokemon Trainer Club. This means iPhone users who only have a Pokemon Trainer Club credential aren’t currently able to redeem any codes.

Fortunately, you can link your Pokemon Go account with Google and Facebook and resolve this problem. It is recommended you do so too. If you were to get lose your login or get hacked, both options have two-factor authentication for security.