Mega Alakazam weaknesses & counters in Pokemon Go

Mega Alakazam is making its Psychic Spectacular debut in Pokemon Go, so here are all the details you need to defeat it in Mega Raids including its weaknesses and the best counters to use.

There are already loads of Mega Pokemon available in Pokemon Go, but not all of them are worth the effort and cost it takes to use them. Fortunately, it looks like Mega Alakazam is going to be an excellent addition to the lineup.

Early predictions are already pitching it as the next top Psychic-type attacker for Raids, but if you want to try out a Mega Alakazam for yourself, you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use to defeat it in Mega Raids.

Mega Alakazam weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. We’d recommend focusing on Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon where possible.

Avoid using Fighting and Psychic-type attacks as Mega Alakazam is resistant to them. You’ll also want to keep Poison-type Pokemon away from your team, as they’re weak to Psychic-type attacks.

Best counters for Mega Alakazam in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Mega Absol Snarl & Foul Play Hydreigon Bite & Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl & Dark Pulse Hoopa Astonish & Shadow Ball Zarude Bite & Dark Pulse Weavile Snarl & Foul Play Tyranitar Bite & Crunch Honchkrow Snarl & Dark Pulse Chandelure Hex & Ghost Ball

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, and more common Pokemon on the list above, so hopefully, there’s something here that all trainers can use.

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of our recommendations, simply form a team of your strongest Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon and make sure they have moves of the same type.

How to get Mega Alakazam in Pokemon Go

In order to Mega Evolve an Alakazam, you’ll need to stock up on 200 Mega Energy. You can earn this by defeating multiple Mega Alakazam in Mega Raids, or by going exploring with Alakazam as your Buddy.

Once you’ve Mega Evolved an Alakazam, it will only cost 40 Mega Energy to do it again. Alternatively, you can wait until the end of the cool-down period where you’ll be able to Mega Evolve it for free.

Mega Alakazam will be appearing in Mega Raids from September 6 to September 16, 2022. It’s recommended that you team up with at least 5 or 6 other trainers for the best chance of defeating it.

