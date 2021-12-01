How to beat Mega Steelix in Pokemon Go: Best counters & weaknesses

Mega Steelix is making its long-awaited Pokemon Go Raid debut, but it won’t be easy to beat, so knowing its weaknesses and bringing the best counters into battle is key to success.

The Season of Heritage has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing plenty of new features including the arrival of Mega Steelix, which will be appearing in Mega Raid Battles for the first time ever throughout December.

This powerful Mega Evolution is sure to be a favorite among Trainers, but before you can get one for yourself, you’ll have to defeat it in battle. This guide will list the best counters you need to do exactly that.

How to beat Mega Steelix in Pokemon Go

If you want to beat Mega Steelix in Pokemon Go’s Mega Raid Battles, you’ll need to create a team of counters that can target its weaknesses, and team up with at least four or five other Trainers for help.

Mega Steelix will appear in Mega Raids from Wednesday, December 1 at 10AM until Thursday, December 23 at 10AM local time, so you’ll have three weeks to battle it and earn its Mega Energy.

Mega Steelix best counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Mega Steelix:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Blastoise Water Gun Hydro Cannon Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Kyogre Waterfall Surf Moltres Fire Spin Overheat Heatran Fire Spin Flamethrower Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

Mega Steelix weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Just like its base form, Mega Steelix is a Steel/Ground-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. Take your best counters of these types into battle.

Mega Steelix has a huge amount of type resistances, so Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks won’t affect it. Avoid using these wherever possible.

How to get Mega Steelix in Pokemon Go

As with any Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go, you can’t catch Mega Steelix in its Mega Evolved form, but you will be able to catch it in its base form when you defeat it.

Once you’ve caught a Steelix, you’ll need to save up 200 Mega Energy for its initial Mega Evolution and 40 Mega Energy for every subsequent Mega Evolution, as long as you use the same Steelix each time.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Steelix! Make sure you visit our Pokemon Go home page for more guides, news, and leaks.