Is Mega Aerodactyl any good in Pokemon Go?

With Mega Aerodactyl making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut, many Trainers will be wondering if it’s any good, and where it fits into the current PvE meta. Let’s find out!

Aside from Legendaries and Mythics, Mega Evolutions are some of the most desirable creatures in Pokemon Go due to their immense power, the same-type bonuses they give to your team, and how difficult they are to get in the first place.

So whenever a new Mega debuts, Trainers around the world want to know if it’s worth their time and resources to get it – and with Mega Aerodactyl making its arrival during the Mountains of Power event, that question remains the same.

Is Mega Aerodactyl good in Pokemon Go?

Mega Aerodactyl is the first Rock-type Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go, making it an excellent addition to your 5-Star Raid team as many popular Legendaries like Raqyquaza and Zapdos are weak against Rock-type attacks.

This also means Mega Aerodactyl is currently your only option if you want to give your Rock-type Pokemon a Mega Boost in Raids, or if you want to increase the amount of Candy you gain when catching Rock-types in the wild.

The only major downside of Mega Aerodactyl is its dual typing, as being part Flying-type gives it a significant weakness to Ice-type attacks – something Rock-type Pokemon are traditionally strong against.

Mega Aerodactyl best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Mega Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go is Rock Throw as a Fast Move and Rock Slide as a Charged Move. Both of these attacks will benefit from STAB damage.

Despite being a dual Flying/Rock-type, Mega Aerodactyl doesn’t have access to any Flying-type moves, so the best option is always to focus on using it as a Rock-type attacker.

How to get Mega Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go

In order to get Mega Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to collect 200 Aerodactyl Mega Energy for its first Mega Evolution, and 40 Aerodactyl Mega Energy for every following Mega Evolution.

You can collect Mega Energy by defeating Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids from January 7, 2022, until February 1, 2022. Doing this will also allow you to catch a base Aerodactyl with pretty good stats.

Once you’ve collected enough Mega Energy, simply choose your favorite Aerodactyl (using the ‘appraise’ feature to see which one has the best stats) from your collection and press the evolve button.