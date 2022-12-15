GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Mega Glalie weaknesses & best counters

Mega Glalie has made its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go, so you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to defeat it.

There are now plenty of Mega Evolutions to choose from in Pokemon Go, but a new addition is always welcome. The latest one to make its debut is Mega Glalie, which arrives during the Winter Holiday event in December 2022.

Glalie first appeared in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire, with its Mega Evolution popping up in later generations. It’s a pure Ice-type and has a very high Attack stat in Pokemon Go, so it could be a great addition to your team.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need about Mega Glalie’s weaknesses, the best counters to use in battle, and how to Mega-Evolve it.

Mega Glalie in Pokemon GoNiantic

Mega Glalie weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Glalie is a pure Ice-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks.

This also means that Mega Glalie is resistant to other Ice-type attacks and very effective against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon, so avoid using these wherever possible.

Mega Glalie best counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters and movesets to use against Mega Glalie:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega Charizard X or YFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega BlazikenCounterBlast Burn
ReshiramFire FangOverheat
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash
DarmanitanFire FangOverheat
LucarioCounterAura Sphere
ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
MachampCounterDynamic Punch

If you don’t have any of the counters recommended above, simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that will be able to target Mega Glalie’s weaknesses.

While it’s important to have the right team of counters, it’s also a good idea to team up with a group of at least four other trainers to be able to defeat Mega Glalie.

How to get Mega Glalie in Pokemon Go

You can’t catch Glalie in its Mega-Evolved form but you can catch a base form Glalie if you manage to defeat Mega Glalie in a Mega Raid Battle.

Before you can Mega-Evolve a Glalie, you’ll need to stock up on its Mega Energy. You can do this by defeating more Mega Glalie in Raid Battles and you’ll get more Mega Energy the faster you beat them.

Once you have enough Mega Energy, you can temporarily Mega-Evolve your chosen Glalie and use it in Raid Battles. It will be especially useful against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Raid Bosses.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Glalie! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

