How to get Mega Manectric in Pokemon Go: Charge Up event details - Dexerto

After a year of waiting, Mega Manectric is finally making its debut in Pokemon Go during March’s Charge Up Event. Here is everything you need to know about the Gen III Electric-type’s new form.

Added to Pokemon Go in October 2019, Hoenn favorite Manectric has been a staple in many Trainers’ rosters since its debut. Fans of the Gen III character have desperately been waiting for its Mega Evolution to be brought to the mobile title.

The wait is over as Niantic has revealed the ‘mon’s epic transformation will finally be available during March’s Charge Up celebration. Here is everything we know so far on how to obtain the character’s wildly anticipated secondary variant.

Mega Manectric Pokemon Go date & start time

Both Tynamo and Manectric’s Mega Evolution will make their debut during the Charge Up event in March. The special celebration is a part of the Season of Legends and will honor the Pokemon franchise’s most popular Electric-types, including new ‘mon which will be added to Go.

The electrifying festivities will officially kick off on March 16 at 10:00 AM and will run until March 22 at 8:00 PM local time. While it’s still unknown the exact time the Hoenn monster will be added to Mega Raids, players can expect to be able to obtain it around this time.

It’s also not entirely clear whether Niantic will continue to keep Manectric in the Mega Raid rotation after the six-day celebration ends. Of course, it will return throughout the year eventually, but fans that really want the epic new form should make sure to participate during the event’s time window just in case.

How to get Mega Manectric in Pokemon Go

Players looking to obtain the special form of Manectric will have several opportunities during the Charge Up event. According to Niantic’s blog, the Hoenn Electric-type will be added to Mega Raids during the duration of the festivities, giving players multiple chances to battle, catch, and stock up on Mega Energy.

More importantly, Trainers who log on on March 16 will receive event-exclusive Field Research. Completing the tasks given will actually reward you with Manectric Mega Energy which can then be used to transform your character into its epic form.

Unfortunately, Mega Evolutions are still temporary, and Manectric will eventually transform back to its regular form. Fans obsessed with the Gen III’s secondary form should use the Charge Up event to stock up on as much Mega Energy as they can.

Pokemon Go is offering up an insane amount of instances to obtain resources for the evolution. Also fret not, once added to the game on March 16, the Hoenn ‘mon’s alternate form will continue to be brought back to Raids periodically.