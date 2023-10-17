Pokemon Go Mega Banette Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Banette is returning to Pokemon Go to haunt the competition, so we put together this weakness & best counters guide to help players defeat it, as it’s one of the strongest Mega Evolutions in the game.

Halloween is drawing ever closer, which means Pokemon Go will unleash another scary Mega Evolution into the game, as Mega Banette will return during the spookiest season. Mega Banette has appeared in Pokemon Go before, but those who missed their chance back then will have another shot at capturing the mysterious puppet Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Mega Banette will be faced as part of Mega Raids, notorious for having some of the trickiest battles in the game. Those who want to take down this cloth behemoth should prepare carefully, as it’s not to be trifled with.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Mega Banette weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Unlike some of the Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go, Mega Banette doesn’t gain any new types with its stronger form. This means that Mega Banette is a Ghost-type Pokemon. Regarding weaknesses, Mega Banette is weak against Dark and Ghost-type moves.

Article continues after ad

Mega Banette is a bit beefier when it comes to resisting damage. This is because Mega Banette takes less damage from Bug, Poison, Fighting, and Normal-type moves. The remaining types deal regular damage to Mega Banette, including Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water.

Mega Banette counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters for Mega Banette in Pokemon Go:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Gengar Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite/Crunch Mega Houndoom Snarl/Foul Play Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail/Dragon Ascent Mega Tyranitar Bite/Brutal Swing Mega Banette Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Shadow Tyranitar Bite/Brutal Swing Shadow Houndoom Snarl/Foul Play Darkrai Snarl/Dark Pulse Giratina Origin Shadow Claw/Shadow Force

As is the case with all Pokemon Go Mega Raid battles, you won’t necessarily have the best counters available to face your opponent. Just bring something that hits Mega Banette’s weaknesses while resisting its strengths, and you should have a shot at taking it down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to get Mega Banette in Pokemon Go

Mega Banette will be returning to Pokemon Go during Halloween 2023. This means it can be faced in Mega Raids from October 20 to November 3. Just defeating it in battle isn’t enough, as players need to extract its Mega Energy should they wish to create a Mega Banette of their own.

Like the other Mega Evolved Pokemon in Pokemon Go, the player must own a Banette to turn it into a Mega Banette. To do this, players must acquire 100 Banette Mega Energy to grant Mega Evolution to Banette.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As Mega Banette only has a few weaknesses and decent resistances, it’s worth trying to catch it. In terms of Ghost-type Mega Evolutions, many fans prefer Mega Gengar in Pokemon Go, but Mega Banette is still useful in battle.

Mega Banette is a fitting Pokemon for the Halloween season, as Banette has one of the most disturbing backstories in the series. It’s an abandoned doll that came to life and sticks pins in its body to curse people. Banette’s Mega Evolution throws some red claws into the mix, hinting that an even darker creature is hiding beneath the cloth of its body.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Gengar you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters | Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Pokemon Go promo codes