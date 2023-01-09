Mega Salamence weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go

Mega Salamence is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, so here are the weaknesses and best counters you need to know about to help you defeat it.

To celebrate the arrival of the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokemon Go, the long-awaited Mega-Evolved version of Salamence will be appearing in Mega Raids from January 10 to January 18, 2023.

This pseudo-Legendary is already a firm fan-favorite in its regular form, so the addition of its Mega Evolution will make it even more desirable – especially as it’s set to be a top performer in Raid Battles.

Before you can add it to your team, though, you’ll need to defeat it. Here are Mega Salamence’s weaknesses and some of the best counters you can use to succeed in battle.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Mega Salamence weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Salamence is a dual Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type attacks.

It’s worth pointing out that Mega Salamence actually has a 4x weakness to Ice-type attacks, so it’s definitely best to focus on those where possible.

As for Mega Salamence’s resistances, you’ll want to avoid using Bug, Grass, Ground, Fighting, Fire, and Water-type attacks as they won’t do much damage.

Mega Salamence counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters for defeating Mega Salamence in Pokemon Go:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Glalie Frost Breath & Avalanche Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow & Weather Ball Dialga Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor Regice Frost Breath & Blizzard Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath & Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard & Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow & Avalanche Avalugg Ice Fang & Avalanche Walrein Frost Breath & Icicle Spear

As you can see from the recommendations above, it’s best to focus on Ice-type Pokemon with Ice-type attacks, as they’ll be able to exploit Mega Salamence’s 4x weakness to Ice-type attacks.

Article continues after ad

We would normally suggest avoiding Dragon-type Pokemon in this scenario as they’ll be weak to Mega Salamence’s Dragon-type attacks, but Dialga is an exception as it’s not weak to Dragon-type attacks.

How to get Mega Salamence in Pokemon Go

Just like every other Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go, you can’t catch Salamence in its Mega-Evolved form.

Instead, you need to stock up on Mega Energy by defeating multiple Mega Salamence in Raid Battles. When you’ve earned enough Mega Energy, you’ll be able to temporarily Mega-Evolve your Salamence.

The good news is that once you’ve Mega-Evolved a Salamence, it won’t cost you any more Mega Energy to do it again – you’ll just need to wait for the cooldown period to end before initiating the process again.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Salamence! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide