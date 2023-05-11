Pokemon Go Mega Pinsir counters and weaknesses

Mega Pinsir is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, so we’ve put together details of its weaknesses and some of the best counters you can use to defeat it.

There are plenty of Mega-Evolved Pokemon to collect in Pokemon Go, with each one specializing in a different attack type (or sometimes two) that makes them brilliant for taking down powerful Raid Bosses.

If you’re looking for a Bug-type or Flying-type Mega Evolution to add to your collection, look no further than Mega Pinsir. This fearsome foe will be appearing in Mega Raids from May 11 to May 24, 2023.

Before you can add Mega Pinsir for your own team, you’ll need to defeat it in Mega Raids and stock up on Mega Energy. Here’s how you can do exactly that by targeting its weaknesses with the best counters.

Niantic

Mega Pinsir weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Pinsir is a Bug/Flying-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. It has extra vulnerability to Rock-type attacks, so focus on those where possible.

On the flip side, Mega Pinsir is resistant to Bug, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks, so avoid using those as they won’t be very effective.

Mega Pinsir counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to use against Mega Pinsir in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw & Rock Slide Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Aggron Smack Down & Meteor Beam Terrakion Smack Down & Rock Slide Landorus Rock Throw & Rock Slide Gigalith Smack Down & Meteor Beam Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge Alolan Golem Rock Throw & Stone Edge

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of these counters – simply go through your collection and choose your strongest Pokemon that can target Mega Pinsir’s weaknesses.

How to get Mega Pinsir in Pokemon Go

Just like all Mega-Evolved Pokemon, you cannot catch Mega Pinsir in its Mega-Evolved form in Pokemon Go, but you will get the chance to catch a regular Pinsir if you win a Mega Raid Battle against one.

You’ll then need to collect enough Pinsir Mega Energy by defeating multiple Mega Pinsir in Raid Battles. When you’ve earned enough Mega Energy, you’ll be able to temporarily Mega-Evolve your favorite Pinsir.

The good news is that once you’ve Mega-Evolved a Pinsir, you won’t need to spend Mega Energy the next time you do it – you’ll just need to wait for a cooldown period to end before initiating the process again.

Mega Pinsir will be appearing in Mega Raid Battles from May 11 until May 24, 2023. We’d recommend teaming up with at least five other trainers who all have strong counters for the best chance of success.

