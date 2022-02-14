Tectone explains why Genshin Impact fans shouldn’t expect big changes in 2022

Popular Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, has given his views on the current state of Genshin Impact in 2022.

Following on from the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event which added limited-time quests and rewards, Tectone has revealed his thoughts on the state of the free-to-play game. Like most players, the streamer has been incredibly vocal when it comes to discussing Genshin Impact’s content.

While many Genshin fans are currently looking forward to the 2.5 update, which will see the release of Yae Miko and new events, veteran players are still waiting for meatier content they can dive into.

With The Chasm and Sumeru region marking the next big content release, the community is still desperate for more meaningful changes to end-game content – an area Tectone is very doubtful of.

Tectone on the current state of Genshin Impact

“Genshin Impact was never a game meant to be played in the foreground for eight, nine, ten hours a day,” explained Tectone. “It just really wasn’t. [It’s] when you burn your Resin in 15 minutes and realize there is truly nothing left.”

The popular streamer notes how Travelers who have completely explored Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Enkonomiya often have very little to do. While miHoYo is constantly adding new regions and content, with the latest being The Chasm, Tectone notes that the wait between each new update leads to a drought for many players.

“Let’s be real, if you’ve played Genshin Impact for longer than two months, you’ve probably already done all [the content], unless you’re playing incredibly casually.” However, Tectone noted how this isn’t exactly a bad thing for veteran players.

“It’s actually kind of nice to play the game for 15 minutes a day. Do your Resin and then log off. While yes, it obviously frustrates every single person that plays the game that we want more of, but the reality is in 2022, there’s no reason to ask for changes to a game that we know we’re never going to get.”

Segment beings at 2:55

Ever since its release, Genshin Impact players have wanted miHoYo to add better end-game content that is less reliant on Artifact farming and Spiral Abyss. While limited-time events like Windtrace and Labyrinth Warriors have proven the devs can add fun content that isn’t grindy, there has still yet to be any meaningful changes.

“Genshin Impact will never be more than 20 to 30 minutes of fun every single day, besides major content releases,” said Tectone. “New characters will come out, you will not have the Primogems to roll on them, so just let Genshin be what it is. Save up your summons, get what characters you want, farm what you need.”

While the Genshin streamer notes that his opinion may change in the future, Tectone currently doesn’t believe there will be any major updates to the game’s core loop that will alter his current opinion.

“You will enjoy Genshin Impact better if you make it your side game. Nothing will ever kill Genshin Impact, besides maybe the new Seven Deadly Sins game… Genshin Impact is good for what it is, but if you’re hoping for end-game content and more permanent features to do, you’re not going to get them.”

For more Genshin Impact updates, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact guides:

