All Genshin Impact Violetgrass locations: Where to find Baizhu Ascension Material

All Genshin Impact Violetgrass locations: Where to find Baizhu Ascension MaterialHoYoverse
Violetgrass is an essential material in Genshin Impact that is used to ascend several characters. Here’s where to find it.
Players must find many materials to maximize their favorite characters’ potential in Genshin Impact. These resources are scattered throughout the game’s different regions: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine.
Finding these Ascension Materials aren’t always an easy task. Therefore, you may need some help in the form of characters’ Passives or the best farming routes.
Violetgrass is needed to ascend Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan. With Baizhu’s rerun banner starting on May 14, 2024, you must find many of the Liyue local speciality to ascend the character to Level 90.
Contents
- What is Genshin Impact Violetgrass?
- Genshin Impact Violetgrass farming locations
- Where to buy Violetgrass in Genshin Impact
- Genshin Impact Violetgrass uses
What is Genshin Impact Violetgrass?
Violetgrass is a local specialty native to the Liyue region. Therefore, players can access the resource early in the game’s storyline.
Genshin Impact Violetgrass farming locations
You can gather Violetgrass by climbing the cliffsides located throughout Liyue. You’ll have better luck locating Violetgrass by using Qiqi or Yanfei’s Passives to detect nearby Liyue local specialties.
You can find Violetgrass in the following locations in Liyue, The Chasm, and Chenyu Vale:
- Mingyun Village
- Sal Terrae
- Huaguang Stone Forest
- Bishui Plains
- Luhua Pool
- Lisha Area
- Qingce Village
- The Chasm Surface
- Yaodie Valley
- Chiwang Terrace
As for the best farming route, I’d recommend starting at teleport waypoints high on mountains or Tiangong Gorge at the Chasm’s Surface. Another suggestion is farming in between Yaoguang Shoal and Mingyun Village.
Where to buy Violetgrass in Genshin Impact
If you still need Violetgrass after finding them all, you can buy the resource from four different locations.
|Location
|Price
|Amount
|Reset Time
|Verr Goldet’s Shop in Liyue’s Wangshu Inn
|x1000 Mora
|5 Violetgrass
|Every two days at 4:00
|Herbalist Gui at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue’s Yujing Terrace
|x1000 Mora
|5 Violetgrass
|Every two days at 4:00
|Fengtai in Chenyu Vale’s Yilong Wharf
|x1000 Mora
|5 Violetgrass
|Every two days at 4:00
|Babak in Sumeru’s Port Ormos
|x1000 Mora
|5 Violetgrass
|Every two days at 4:00
Genshin Impact Violetgrass uses
Violetgrass is required to ascend Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan. Each character needs 168 Violetgrass for their full ascension to Level 90. If you want to fully ascend all three, you must find 504 Violetgrass in total.
There are 236 Violetgrass in Genshin Impact, which are reset every two to three days after gathering them.
In addition to ascending several characters, Violetgrass is needed for some cooking recipes.
|Name
|Ingredients
|Black-Back Perch Stew
|x3 Fish
x1 Jueyun Chili
x1 Salt
x1 Violetgrass
|Bountiful Year
|x4 Fish
x4 Carrot
x2 Onion
x1 Violetgrass
|Heat-Quelling Soup
|x3 Sunsettia
x1 Sugar
x1 Qingxin
x1 Violetgrass
|Jade Fruit Soup
|x3 Sunsettia
x1 Sugar
x1 Qingxin
x1 Violetgrass
|Stone Harbor Delicacies
|x2 Potato
x1 Violetgrass
x1 Matsutake
|Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish
|x3 Fish
x1 Jueyun Chili
x1 Salt
x1 Violetgrass
That’s everything you need to know about finding Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. Check out our other guides on the game below:
