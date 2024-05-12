All Genshin Impact Violetgrass locations: Where to find Baizhu Ascension Material

Violetgrass is an essential material in Genshin Impact that is used to ascend several characters. Here’s where to find it.

Players must find many materials to maximize their favorite characters’ potential in Genshin Impact. These resources are scattered throughout the game’s different regions: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine.

Finding these Ascension Materials aren’t always an easy task. Therefore, you may need some help in the form of characters’ Passives or the best farming routes.

Violetgrass is needed to ascend Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan. With Baizhu’s rerun banner starting on May 14, 2024, you must find many of the Liyue local speciality to ascend the character to Level 90.

Contents

What is Genshin Impact Violetgrass?

Violetgrass is a local specialty native to the Liyue region. Therefore, players can access the resource early in the game’s storyline.

Genshin Impact Violetgrass farming locations

Every Violetgrass in the Liyue region is marked.

You can gather Violetgrass by climbing the cliffsides located throughout Liyue. You’ll have better luck locating Violetgrass by using Qiqi or Yanfei’s Passives to detect nearby Liyue local specialties.

You can find Violetgrass in the following locations in Liyue, The Chasm, and Chenyu Vale:

Mingyun Village

Sal Terrae

Huaguang Stone Forest

Bishui Plains

Luhua Pool

Lisha Area

Qingce Village

The Chasm Surface

Yaodie Valley

Chiwang Terrace

As for the best farming route, I’d recommend starting at teleport waypoints high on mountains or Tiangong Gorge at the Chasm’s Surface. Another suggestion is farming in between Yaoguang Shoal and Mingyun Village.

Where to buy Violetgrass in Genshin Impact

If you still need Violetgrass after finding them all, you can buy the resource from four different locations.

Location Price Amount Reset Time Verr Goldet’s Shop in Liyue’s Wangshu Inn x1000 Mora 5 Violetgrass Every two days at 4:00 Herbalist Gui at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue’s Yujing Terrace x1000 Mora 5 Violetgrass Every two days at 4:00 Fengtai in Chenyu Vale’s Yilong Wharf x1000 Mora 5 Violetgrass Every two days at 4:00 Babak in Sumeru’s Port Ormos x1000 Mora 5 Violetgrass Every two days at 4:00

Genshin Impact Violetgrass uses

Violetgrass is required to ascend Baizhu, Qiqi, and Xinyan. Each character needs 168 Violetgrass for their full ascension to Level 90. If you want to fully ascend all three, you must find 504 Violetgrass in total.

There are 236 Violetgrass in Genshin Impact, which are reset every two to three days after gathering them.

In addition to ascending several characters, Violetgrass is needed for some cooking recipes.

Name Ingredients Black-Back Perch Stew x3 Fish

x1 Jueyun Chili

x1 Salt

x1 Violetgrass Bountiful Year x4 Fish

x4 Carrot

x2 Onion

x1 Violetgrass Heat-Quelling Soup x3 Sunsettia

x1 Sugar

x1 Qingxin

x1 Violetgrass Jade Fruit Soup x3 Sunsettia

x1 Sugar

x1 Qingxin

x1 Violetgrass Stone Harbor Delicacies x2 Potato

x1 Violetgrass

x1 Matsutake Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish x3 Fish

x1 Jueyun Chili

x1 Salt

x1 Violetgrass

That’s everything you need to know about finding Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. Check out our other guides on the game below:

