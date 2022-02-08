Tectone defends Genshin Impact after hate over “unoriginal” Ayato design

Ayato’s reveal has been one of the most hyped character reveals in Genshin Impact, but some fans aren’t happy with his design. Well, popular streamer Tectone had a few things to say regarding this matter.

After months of speculation and leaks, miHoYo has finally revealed exactly what Kamisato Ayato looks like. His official splash art was revealed via the Genshin Impact Twitter account, giving players a detailed look at the Yashiro Commissioner. As the older brother of Ayaka, Ayato has a close resemblance to his sister.

This has led to Genshin Impact fans calling out miHoYo over the lack of originality surrounding the upcoming 5-star Hydro character’s design. However, popular Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, believes that the community is creating unnecessary drama over Ayato’s appearance.

Tectone on the Genshin Impact Ayato design drama

In his latest video, Tectone has been keen to address the Genshin Impact community over its anger towards Ayato’s design. Currently, there are a number of players who believe the new Hydro character has too many similarities to his younger sister, Ayaka.

“Y’all understand that brothers and sisters look alike, right? Like, that’s kind of how genetics work,” explained Tectone. “Are you going to look me in the eye and say ‘wow this baby is so unoriginal because he looks like his f*cking dad?’ Shut the f*ck up.”

A lot of the complaints come from how both Ayato and Ayaka share the same hair color and elegant attire. Tectone was keen to highlight just how ridiculous these remarks were, particularly when it comes to the characters’ hairstyles.

“Secondly, ok, the mother f*ckers’ go to the same barber. They can’t control that sh*t, ok? What do you want? There are only so many hairstyles in the world, man. Do you want them to give him a f*cking mohawk,” the streamer joked. “Do you think every single character is never going to share a similarity ever? Why the f*ck does it matter?”

It’s clear Tectone believes the anger over Ayato’s design is ridiculous, especially given how miHoYo has yet to officially reveal his 3D model. We’ll likely get a better look at Ayato’s in-game design and abilities in the months to come.

