Tectone mocks claims that Lost Ark will “kill” Genshin Impact

Popular Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, has given his views on claims that Lost Ark could dethrone miHoYo’s free-to-play title.

Genshin Impact players have wanted a competitor to miHoYo’s free-to-play title for some time, and many are hoping Lost Ark could do just that. Lost Ark is an upcoming MMO ARPG that aims to wow players with its grueling dungeons, beastly boss fights, and customizable character classes.

While the game has been out in South Korea since 2018, the popular action title is finally making its way to western audiences. With Lost Ark’s release date just around the corner, many Genshin Impact players believe Smilegate’s title could potentially dethrone Genshin – or even replace it. However, Tectone was keen to highlight his views on the subject.

Is Lost Ark the new Genshin Impact killer?

“I hear a lot of comments stating that Lost Ark is going to be the Genshin killer. I just want to say that it’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever f*cking heard,” said Tectone. “It makes no sense whatsoever, because number one, the genre is completely different. Genshin Impact is a single-player gacha game, while Lost Ark is a top-down Diablo-style MMORPG.”

It’s clear the two games offer a completely different experience from one another and Tectone believes that Lost Ark is not a Genshin Impact competitor at all. In fact, he believes players can simply enjoy both games.

“Genshin Impact takes about 10 to 15 minutes a day to actually play. No matter what Lost Ark does, you’ll always have 10 minutes a day to spend 150 Resin and then log off.” For many players, one of the biggest complaints surrounding miHoYo’s free-to-play title is the current lack of end-game content.

Tectone noted how Genshin fans shouldn’t be concerned about Lost Ark as a competitor, instead, they should simply enjoy both games. “Is Lost Ark going to replace Genshin Impact? No, you should be playing them both together. Dump your Resin, then play Lost Ark for a bit… I feel like if you’re bored of Genshin and need a swap, then try Lost Ark for a little bit.”

With the upcoming 2.5 release of Yae Miko and new events to look forward to, there’s certainly plenty of new content for players to enjoy. Whether Smilegate’s upcoming MMO ARPG will prove as popular as Genshin Impact remains to be seen, but for now, Tectone believes both games can coexist.