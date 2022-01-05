Best Yae Miko Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Yae Miko build utilizes a number of Genshin Impact’s best Artifacts and weapons to maximize the 5-star Electro character’s damage.

Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko banner is speculated to release in the upcoming 2.5 update, which will finally enable travelers to add the 5-star Electro character to their team. While miHoYo has yet to officially reveal Yae Miko’s abilities, weapon type, and gameplay – that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from giving players a sneak peek into how she will function.

If you’re looking for the game’s best Yae Miko build and wish to know which Artifacts, weapons, and Ascension materials you’ll need, then be sure to check out our guide to get a head start before her banner release. With this build in Genshin Impact, you’ll be able to vaporize even the hardiest of foes with deadly Electro attacks.

Yae Miko abilities in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko’s abilities have yet to be revealed by miHoYo, but Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord has provided an explanation of her skills.

Yae Miko Elemental Skill

Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill sees the chief priest leave behind a Lethal Sakura that strikes nearby enemies, causing them to take Electro damage. The more Lethal Sakura that are on the field, the more damage this attack does. A maximum of three Sakura can be present on the battlefield.

Yae Miko Elemental Burst

Lightning and thunder descends from the sky, dealing AoE electro damage. When the burst is used, Yae will release any Lethal Sakura nearby. They will morph into a Tenko Thunderstrike and descend, dealing AoE electro damage. Every Lethal Sakura consumed by this method will create one Tenko Thunderstrike.

Yae Miko Constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Yae Miko, then you’ll have access to some of her fantastic constellation buffs. While we don’t have the official names for Yae Miko’s constellations, Wangsheng Funeral Parlor has provided the following descriptions.

Level 1: Every time Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, Yae recovers seven energy for herself.

Level 2: Lethal Sakura’s CD is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

Level 3: Increases the level of [Elemental skill] by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Level 4: When Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% electro damage bonus that lasts for five seconds.

Level 5: Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Level 6: When a Lethal Sakura is created, its initial level is raised to two, and its maximum level is increased to four. Lethal Sakura’s attacks will ignore 45% of enemy Defense.

Best Yae Miko Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Yae Miko build makes use of the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Artifact set, which increases the Electro character’s Attack by +18%. Meanwhile, the four-piece bonus enhances Yae’s Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack damage by 50% for 10 seconds whenever she casts an Elemental Skill.

As a ranged Catalyst user who excels at dealing AoE damage and crits from her weapon, the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set is proving to be the best Artifact set for Yae Miko. For those that have been unlucky farming for Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, you could always bolster this set out with two pieces from the Gladiator’s Finale set.

Two pieces from Gladiator will also increase Yae’s Attack by 18%. Of course, miHoYo could release a new Electro-based Artifact set, which could greatly benefit her, so we’ll update this section as soon as we get more information.

Artifact Set Bonuses Shimenawa’s Reminiscence 2-piece: ATK +18% 4-piece set bonus: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy, and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration. Gladiator’s Finale 2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%. 4-piece set bonus: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm, this set increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Best Yae Miko weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Yae Miko weapon is Shinra’s Truth. This upcoming Catalyst increases the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG by 12% when an Elemental Skill is used. The effect lasts for 12 seconds and stacks up to three times. When the three stacks are reached, Yae Miko gains another additional 12% damage.

When Shinra’s Truth is used alongside the added damage from the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set, it’s speculated that Yae Miko will be able to unleash some truly dizzying damage numbers. If you don’t manage to unlock Shinra’s Truth during Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update, then Skyward Atlas and Lost Prayer to the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds.

Weapon Details Shinra’s Truth When using an Elemental Skill receive the effects of the Shinra Dance, increasing the wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG by 12%. The effect lasts 12s and stacks 3 times. When 3 stacks are reached wielder gains additional 12% damage. Skyward Atlas Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds. which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Yae Miko Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Yae Miko Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Inazuma and Mondstadt, which means you’ll be able to start farming most items before her release. In order to level up and ascend Yae Miko, you’ll need to fight the Bathysmal Vishaps – a new boss that can be found in Enkanomiya.

This boss drops the Dragonheir’s False Fin and other rare items. Meanwhile, travelers will also need to farm plenty of Sea Ganoderma, Old Handguard, and Kageuchi Handguard.

As Yae Miko excels as the main damage dealer, you’ll want to max out her normal attack and Elemental Skill to help generate elemental reactions. Once that’s maxed out, simply pump the rest of the levels into her Burst.

Yae Miko Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials ??? x9 ??? x63 ??? x114 Common Ascension Materials Old Handguard x18 Famed Handguard x93 Kageuchi Handguard x66 Weekly Boss Materials ??? x18

Yae Miko Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Sea Ganoderma x3 ??? x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x2 Sea Ganoderma x10 ??? x15 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x4 Sea Ganoderma x20 ??? x12 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x8 Sea Ganoderma x30 ??? x18 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x12 Sea Ganoderma x45 ??? x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x20 Sea Ganoderma x60 ??? x24

Yae Miko Genshin Impact gameplay

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, has shared some early Yae Miko gameplay. The leaked footage shows Yae’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, which both unleash AoE Elector attacks. While this beta footage could change before Yae’s official release, it has given players a good look at her attacks and animations.

MiHoYo will likely reveal Yae Miko’s official gameplay trailer in the weeks leading up to her 2.5 release, but for now, the footage above has given travelers a sneak peek into this mysterious character’s playstyle.

Best Yae Miko team comp

The best Yae Miko team comp utilizes Raiden Shogun, Ganyu, and Kazuha. Having another Electro character like Raiden Shogun will provide Superconduct reactions with a 100% chance to generate an Electro elemental particle, which will help reduce Yae Miko’s Skill and Burst cooldown.

The added damage from Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill will also ensure Yae is constantly dealing additional damage, while also consistently proccing Superconduct. Ganyu’s AoE Burst also has great synergy with Yae’s AoE Electro attacks, enabling travelers to reduce the physical resistance of all enemies by 40% for 12 seconds, whenever Superconduct is triggered.

Lastly, the added Swirl effect from Kazuha provides even more elemental damage and helps spread the effects to nearby opponents. This team comp essentially enables Yae Miko to maximize her Electro abilities and obliterate even the tankiest of opponents.

So, there you have it, the best Yae Miko build in Genshin Impact. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more details are revealed, so be sure to come back here once the Yae Miko banner is officially released.

