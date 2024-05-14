Genshin Impact 5.0: Leaks and everything we know

Genshin Impact leaks have begun to surface revealing more about the highly anticipated Version 5.0 update. Here’s everything that has been leaked about the upcoming update so far.

Genshin Impact Version 5.0 will feature a brand new region called Natlan. This will be the sixth major region of the game with the journey across the nations of Tevyat slowly coming to a close. A new region brings new adventures, secrets, stories, characters, and more.

There is still some time before Version 5.0 is officially released as Versions 4.7 and 4.8 are lined up before that. However, leakers have started to provide a lot of information on what fans should expect in the coming days.

Here is what you need to know about it so far.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact version 5.0 information has been leaked

No, Genshin Impact Version 5.0 does not have an official release date yet. However, based on the 6-week schedule that HoYoverse follows, players can expect its release somewhere around the end of July or the beginning of August.

Genshin Impact Version 5.0 leaks so far

There have been quite a few leaks about Genshin Impact Version 5.0. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming update:

Character Levels

According to leaks from Foul, Genshin Impact will increase its character level cap to 100 in Version 5.0. The current level cap is 90, but that will be increased very soon. This leads to a lot of questions, with the biggest one being the difficulty of the game.

If characters are being pushed to level 100, enemies may be pushed to 110 or more to balance things out. Additionally, Resin is a big problem with 160 being way too low even in the current state. If character levels are being pushed to 100, HoYoverse will have to increase the Reisin cap to make farming easier.

Map and exploration

Natlan’s map will be similar to how it was for Sumeru during Version 3.1. This means that you can expect it to be a large area with lots of exploration.

Apart from that, the game will introduce brand-new ‘Quick Exploration‘ mechanics in Version 5.0. These new mechanics will be fueled by Hydro and Cryo characters who will rise in prominence after the release of Natlan.

Artifact Leaks

Genshin Impact Version 5.0 will introduce a new Artifact set that will help with the Quick Exploration mechanics. Apart from that, the Artifact strongbox will introduce Deepwood Memories, Gilded Dreams, Desert Pavilion Chronicles, and Flower of Paradise Lost for quick farming.