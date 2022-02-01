New Seven Deadly Sins: Origin game could be major Genshin Impact competitor

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is an upcoming anime open-world game that aims to compete with Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact continues to prove incredibly popular amongst players across the globe. This is largely down to its beautiful world, colorful characters, and satisfying combat. It’s this grand scale that helps separate the game from other free-to-play mobile titles.

While Genshin Impact continues to dominate the F2P market, a number of competitors have begun to emerge. The latest is The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin – an upcoming mobile and console game that’s based on The Seven Deadly Sins anime.

Despite the positivity surrounding Genshin Impact, many of the game’s fans are hoping Origin will be a competitor to the free-to-play giant.

Advertisement

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin could be a Genshin Impact competitor

The trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin showed off the game’s open-world environments, flashy battle system, and overworld exploration. Characters can be seen using their standard abilities and attacks to take down enemies in the overworld, then utilizing deadly ultimates to deal massive amounts of damage.

Various environmental traversal techniques also appear to be present, with the player shown clambering up mountains and even swimming underwater. Certain character abilities are also used to explore unreachable areas or simply speed up travel time between areas.

“It’s nice to see more and more games popping up,” explained one commenter. “Gives us a healthy rivalry in the game industry. But my personal preference stays with Genshin.” However, a number of viewers are hoping that The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will push miHoYo to further improve Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

“Hopefully this game gets traction so miHoYo actually fixes some things and gives some really good quality of life updates,” replied another commenter. “There’s a lot of things they can do to make the game even better.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is currently in development for mobile platforms, PC, and consoles. There currently is no release date, but many Genshin Impact players will eagerly be awaiting its launch.