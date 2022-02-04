Everything we know about The Chasm in Genshin Impact: Release date, enemies & more

The Chasm is an upcoming area that will release in Genshin Impact, and we’ve got everything you need to know about these ancient ruins, from enemies.

Travelers have been wondering when miHoYo will add The Chasm to Genshin Impact for a while now, but it now looks like the wait is nearly over. Teyvat is home to numerous regions and cultures, but one location that continues to spark a lot of mystery is The Chasm – a vast area located within Liyue.

While the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream revealed details on Yae Miko’s banner release date and abilities, it also gave players an early look at the game’s next location. However, before we get to travel to the vast deserts of the Sumeru region, players will be able to venture into The Chasm.

The Chasm release date in Genshin Impact

During the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream, miHoYo announced that The Chasm would be released in the 2.6 update. While the developers have yet to reveal an official release date, we do know that Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update will release on February 16th, 2022.

This means that the Genshin Impact 2.6 update will likely release in March, so we can expect to be able to venture into The Chasm then. As always, the developers will host the official stream on Twitch, where we can expect the usual promo code giveaways and character demonstrations.

We’ll update this section as soon as miHoYo reveals more information about The Chasm release date.

The Chasm details

While The Chasm currently can’t be explored, we do know a few things about this area thanks to a number of new details. According to the 2.5 livestream, The Chasm was formed after a celestial body crashed into the earth, with a large mine eventually being formed around it.

The location is said to be filled with strange stones and mysterious ores, while the soil and vegetation around the area have distinctive colors. The underground mines are the most treacherous areas, and what’s more, down in The Chasm’s depths unique fluorescent plants can be found.

Esther, an NPC located in Dragonspine notes that the Chasm’s climate is different from Liyue. When discussing the climate of Dragonspine, Esther notes that she has experienced extreme environments before:

“I’ve seen similar occurrences elsewhere in the past, such as the Chasm in Liyue, so there may be some similarities in their respective terrain features.” This likely means the Chasm will share the same mountainous terrain as Dragonspine, but will likely be arid in its climate.

The ancient Geo elemental dragon, Azhdaha, also famously dwelled within the Chasm before finding his way to the Trounce Domain Beneath the Dragon-Queller. Judging from the early concept art, The Chasm looks to be a fairly sizable location.

The Chasm enemies

The Ruin Serpent is an ancient mechanical snake that dwells within the depths of The Chasm. This machine has come alive for an unknown reason, which means the Traveler and Paimon will need to be incredibly careful when exploring the underground caverns.

So, there you have it – that’s everything we know about The Chasm in Genshin Impact so far. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

