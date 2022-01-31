Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite details, skins, quests, rewards

Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event is returning for 2022. Called Fleeting Colors in Flight, players will have a chance to grind quests for big rewards, including Lantern Rite skins.

Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event start date

The Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event is rerunning in the Version 2.4 update. It officially went live on January 25, 2022 and runs until February 12, 2022..

Hello, Travelers~ Lantern Rite is just around the corner, let's take a look at the exciting events for this year's Lantern Rite~ View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/mBcdLG0XmG#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/kF4rUF8iBr — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 31, 2021

Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight quests & rewards

There will be a number of quests and rewards on offer during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. It has been broken down into four themes: Flameplume Starflowers, The Great Gathering, Wondrous Shadows, and Oceanic Defender.

Flameplume Starflowers will have players channeling their inner Yoimiya by creating fireworks. Smelt them perfectly, and you’ll earn rewards such as Primogems and Affluence Talismans — which you can cash in for event rewards.

The festivities kick on with Wondrous Shadows, where you have to solve Shadow Lantern puzzles by adjusting its position to match the given template.

However, it’s not all fun and games. The Great Gathering mission will have you fighting off enemies in waveriders to help rebuild the Jade Chamber, while Oceanic Defender will see you take on a new boss. These two quests will give you Conquest Talismans, which you can exchange for Level-Up Materials as well as a Crown of Insight.

You can find the exact quests and rewards below.

The Great Gathering

Stage 1

Mission Objective Reward Interrogation By Night Wipe out nearby Treasure Hoarder camps and reclaim items from the Jade Chamber 120 Immaculate Talismans, 3x Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora (x3) Curio Salvage Board your Waverider and collect items from the Jade Chamber stranded at sea 60 Immaculate Talismans (x5) Midpoint Interception I Destroy the Treasure Hoarders’ balloons as quickly as possible, taking down enemies along the way. 1000 Points: 30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 2000 Points: 3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 3000 Points: 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora Midpoint Interception II Destroy the Treasure Hoarders’ balloons as quickly as possible, taking down enemies along the way. 1000 Points: 30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 2000 Points: 3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 3000 Points: 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora

Stage 2

Mission Objective Reward Interrogation By Night Wipe out nearby Treasure Hoarder camps and reclaim items from the Jade Chamber 120 Immaculate Talismans, 3x Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora (x3) Curio Salvage Board your Waverider and collect items from the Jade Chamber stranded at sea 60 Immaculate Talismans (x8) Return To Safe Harbor I Sail your Waverider and defeat Treasure Hoarders in a specific area to retrieve items and get back to shore safely. Complete Mission: 30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 40s remaining: 3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 80s remaining: 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora Return To Safe Harbor II Sail your Waverider and defeat Treasure Hoarders in a specific area to retrieve items and get back to shore safely. Complete Mission: 30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 40s remaining: 3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora

3x Hero’s Wit, 100 Immaculate Talismans, 30,000 Mora 80s remaining: 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora

Stage 3

Mission Objective Reward The Key Catch Complete the Key Catch Challenge 30 Primogems, Recipe: Bountiful Year, 200 Immaculate Complete with more than 60 seconds remaining 3x Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora Complete with more than 90 seconds remaining 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora

Wondrous Shadows

Stage 1

Riddle Reward Solve “Censer” Riddle 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora Solve “Ship” Riddle 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora Solve “Kite” Riddle 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

Stage 2

Riddle Reward Solve “Mountain” Riddle 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora Solve “Scales” Riddle 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora Solve “Mora” Riddle 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

Stage 3

Riddle Reward Solve “Deer” Riddle 3x Hero’s Wit, 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora Solve “Blooming Flower” Riddle 3x Hero’s Wit, 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora Solve “Crane” Riddle 3x Hero’s Wit, 6x Mythic Enchantment Ore, 30,000 Mora

Flameplume Starflowers

Stage 1

Firework Rewards The Mountain Clouds Let Down Golden Rain 1500 Rating: 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora 2100 Rating: Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans

Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans 2700 Rating: 6x Mythic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora The Silver Night is Full of Stars 1500 Rating: 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora 2100 Rating: Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans

Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans 2700 Rating: 6x Mythic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora

Stage 2

Firework Rewards The Gloom Paints the Cold Blooms 2000 Rating: 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora 2800 Rating: Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans

Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans 3600 Rating: 6x Mythic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora Fireworks Dance Amidst a Snowy Sky 2000 Rating: 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora 2800 Rating: Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans

Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans 3600 Rating: 6x Mythic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora

Stage 3

Firework Rewards Golden Calendula Swirl 2500 Rating: 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora 3500 Rating: Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans

Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans 4500 Rating: 6x Mythic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora Kindled Trees by the Moonlit Window 2500 Rating: 30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora

30 Primogems, 200 Affluence Talismans, 30,000 Mora 3500 Rating: Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans

Firework, 100 Affluence Talismans 4500 Rating: 6x Mythic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora

Oceanic Defender

Quest Reward Complete the challenge 1 time 60 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 420 Conquest Talismans Complete the challenge 3 times 60 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 600 Conquest Talismans Complete the challenge 6 times 60 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, 1200 Conquest Talismans Defeat Beisht without being hit by her Jetstream attack 3x Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora Defeat Beisht before she can dive 4 times 3x Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora

Lantern Rite log-in rewards

Genshin Impact players will also be rewarded with not one, but two log-in promotions during Lantern Rite.

The May Fortune Find You log-in event grants you up to a week’s worth of rewards, including Intertwined Fates, Mora, and experience.

Day Rewards Day 1 1x Intertwined Fate Day 2 80,000x Mora Day 3 2x Intertwined Fates Day 4 18x Mystic Enhancement Ores Day 5 2x Intertwined Fates Day 6 8x Hero’s Wit Day 7 5x Intertwined Fates

There is also the time-sensitive Flowing Lights and Colors Lantern Rite Gifts, which kick off just after the start of Chinese New Year. Players can earn rewards across February like Fragile Resin and Intertwined Fates.

These rewards will be redeemable until the end of the Version 2.4 update, which is currently locked for February 15, 2022.

Day Rewards February 9 1x Intertwined Fate, 5x Golden Crab, 6x Sanctifying Unction February 10 1x Fragile Resin, 5x Tianshu Meat, 5x Hero’s Wit February 11 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Guide to Diligence, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ores February 12 1x Fragile Resin, 3x Guide to Gold, 50,000x Mora February 13 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Guide to Prosperity, 6x Sanctifying Unction

Lantern Rite Afterglow Market event shop

Reward Limit Cost Sparkly Shiny Dodoco Firework 1 120 Affluence Talismans Fame and Fortune For a Season Firework 1 120 Affluence Talismans Unyielding Spirit Firework 1 120 Affluence Talismans Festival Spotlight Firework 1 120 Affluence Talismans Mischievous Villosas Firework 1 120 Affluence Talismans Wanmin Feast Firework 1 120 Affluence Talismans Agnidus Agate Fragment 6 30 Affluence Talismans Varunada Lazurite Fragment 6 30 Affluence Talismans Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 6 30 Affluence Talismans Vayuda Torquoise Fragment 6 30 Affluence Talismans Shivada Jade Fragment 6 30 Affluence Talismans Prithiva Topaz Fragment 6 30 Affluence Talismans Hero’s Wit 20 10 Affluence Talismans Festival Fragrance: Goods Piled High Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Festival Fragrance: Of Gold and Jade Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Rainbow Lights: Lovely Night View Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Rainbow Lights: At Dawn We Celebrate Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Fine Stall: Splash of Color Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Rainbow Stall: Ultramarine Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Rainbow Stall: Ruby Red Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Rainbow Cloud Flying Satin Pole Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Blooming Candle: Pure as a Lotus Furniture Blueprint 1 300 Immaculate Talismans Crown of Insight 1 500 Conquest Talismans Philosophies of Diligence 6 60 Conquest Talismans Philosophies of Gold 6 60 Conquest Talismans Philosophies of Prosperity 6 60 Conquest Talismans Guide to Diligence 2 20 Conquest Talismans Guide to Gold 2 20 Conquest Talismans Guide to Prosperity 2 20 Conquest Talismans

Ningguang & Keqing Lantern Rite skins

Ningguang and Keqing are getting special skins for the Lantern Rite event, celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Ningguang’s skin is called Orchid Evening Gown, with the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing adorning an elegant purple dress — with her Geo Vision clearly visible on her hip. It will be available for free by completing the “The Moon’s Comely Brow” questline during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, which goes as follows:

Obtain 2400 Affluence Talismans (Flameplume Starflowers and Wondrous Shadows)

Obtain 2200 Immaculate Talismans (The Great Gathering)

Obtain 1800 Conquest Talismans (Oceanic Defender)

Keqing’s skin, Opulent Splendor, will be behind a paywall in the Character Outfit Shop. However, the Yuheng’s black and blue outfit will be discounted during the Lantern Rite event for 1,350 Genesis Crystals. It will cost 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the event.

Hi Travelers~ Keqing's new outfit "Opulent Splendor" will be available soon after the Version 2.4 update. Travelers can purchase it at the Character Outfit Shop! Let's check it out~ See Full Details >>>https://t.co/e78EeNhUIa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/nbSAcaaPQ3 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 27, 2021

How to get free Genshin Impact characters during Lantern Rite event

There is one final big reward for Genshin Impact players during the Lantern Rite event in Fleeting Colors in Flight: free characters.

Players may redeem one of the following four-star characters for free by completing missions and exchanging 1000 Affluence Talismans and 1000 Conquest Talismans in the “Prosperous Partnerships” shop.

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Xinyan

Yanfei

Yun Jin

This is a great chance to get your hands on the newly-released Yun Jin, or perhaps add a constellation onto one of your existing favorites.