All Genshin Impact Electro characters: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, more

Genshin Impact’s Electro characters are all about chaining together massive Elemental Reactions with their thunderous abilities. Many of them focus on carving up the battlefield with lots of damage. Here’s every Electro character in Genshin Impact ⁠— both currently-released and upcoming.

Electro characters in Genshin Impact used to get a bad wrap for being far behind the rest of the elements. Their Elemental Reactions were perceived as much weaker than others. While that might still be the case in some situations, they shine more often than not ⁠— especially with Hydro and Cryo allies.

If you’re looking for an Electro character to round out your Genshin Impact team, we’ve got a list of each of them right here so you can make the right decision.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact

Beidou

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Claymore

The captain of the Crux, Liyue’s most notorious armed crew, Beidou has a feisty attitude. She’s not one for politics ⁠— although she has a solid relationship with Ningguang on the Liyue Qixing ⁠— instead flexing her muscles upon her Alcor to do dirty work around Teyvat.

Beidou has some unique mechanics not many other Genshin Impact characters have, including a damage reflect on her Elemental Skill when timed right (Yun Jin also has this). When built well, she also boasts some of the game’s highest DPS thanks to her hard-hitting Burst.

Fischl

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Bow

If you ask Fischl for her title, she’d say she’s the rather mysterious Prinzessin der Verurteilung ⁠— as part of her roleplay of sorts. Thankfully, she has her pet raven Oz to translate most of her eloquent and formal speech into more simple to understand terms.

Fischl dishes out a solid amount of damage by transforming into her night raven Oz, who can attack enemies independently of the Electro character. If you chain together her Skill and Burst, you can keep practically 100% uptime on the raven too which is very handy, although you do need to be on field for it to be effective.

Keqing

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

Keqing is the hard-working Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing, although she’s skeptical of the political order in the region surrounding Rex Lapis. She doesn’t give herself a break in an attempt to solve the region’s problems by herself, even if it works her to the bone.

She’s a rather independent fighter in Genshin Impact too, dashing around the battlefield at lightning speed with her Elemental Skill. Keqing also has one of the fastest attack speeds in the game, letting her melt enemies in a flash.

Kujou Sara

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Bow

Kujou Sara is the leader of the Tenryou Commission, fighting for the Raiden Shogun in her pursuit of eternity by pushing hard on Inazuma’s Vision Hunt Decree. This includes stealing Arataki Itto’s vision as part of the command, although Kazuha managed to evade her.

She thrives at buffing her Electro allies up, giving carries huge attack bonuses with her Elemental Skill and Burst. This also scales heavily based on constellations, making Kujou Sara worthwhile to build out if you have multiple copies of her.

Lisa

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Catalyst

Lisa is one of the first characters you come across in Genshin Impact, and you can also recruit her for free in the game’s prologue. The Librarian of the Knights of Favonius has a deep knowledge of all things Mondstadt and Teyvat, hunting for it all in between her many naps.

She’s not an awfully strong character, although she can help chain together Elemental Reactions thanks to her rapidly-applying Electro abilities.

Raiden Shogun

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Polearm

Raiden Shogun is the playable vessel of Inazuma’s Electro Archon, Beelzebul. Named Ei, she also has her own puppet named Baal that handles daily affairs in the region while she meditates inside her own plane of existence.

The Polearm character is one of the best in Genshin Impact, chaining together huge amounts of Electro damage while also buffing her allies’ Elemental Burst damage. She can also recharge huge amounts of Electro as a battery for other allies thanks to her own Elemental Burst.

Razor

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Claymore

Razor isn’t at home in human civilization in Teyvat. Instead, you can find living among the wolves in Wolvendom, who raised him as a young child into becoming the stoic fighter he is today.

He defends his pack with fury, transforming into an Electro wolf of sorts with his Elemental Burst. His kit is all about dishing out the damage while he’s on the field (and not swapping), so be sure to drop all your buffs before swapping to Razor as he tears through enemies.

Traveler (Electro)

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

You can unlock the Electro element on either Aether (Male) or Lumine (Female) ⁠— Genshin Impact’s Traveler characters ⁠— once you reach Inazuma. It’s the third element in the Traveler’s evolution, and can be swapped at a Statue of the Seven within the region’s borders.

The Electro-aligned Traveler differs from its Geo and Anemo counterparts, helping buff up allies’ Energy Recharge and Elemental Energy with Abundance Amulets dropping off their Elemental Skill. It also does the most damage out of the currently-available Traveler types.

Yae Miko

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Unknown

Yae Miko is an upcoming Electro character in Genshin Impact, with the Grand Narukami Shine’s head maiden expected to join the roster in update 2.5.

While players should be familiar with the hundreds-year-old fox and her relationship with the Raiden Shogun, it’ll be explored in further detail once she releases. All that’s currently known is the kitsune will be aligned with Electro.

That’s every Electro character in Genshin Impact that we know of — so far. We’ll be sure to update this as miHoYo reveals more. For now, check out some of our other Genshin Impact guides:

