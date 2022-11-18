All Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet and where to find them

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Paradox Pokemon are a brand new phenomenon in Scarlet & Violet, but what exactly are they? We’ve got all the answers you need including a complete list of all Paradox Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have finally arrived, introducing loads of new creatures to battle with across the Paldea region, including the starter trio, the box art Legendaries, and a couple of Paldea forms.

There’s also a brand new category of creatures that players are referring to as Paradox Pokemon. These strange species might look familiar, but there’s plenty more to them than just another regional variant or evolution.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about these mysterious creatures including a complete list of Paradox Pokemon you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company

What are Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet?

Paradox Pokemon are brand new Pokemon that bear a heavy resemblance to existing creatures. They appear to be divided into two groups: ‘Ancient’ for Pokemon Scarlet and ‘Future’ for Pokemon Violet.

These mysterious Pokemon are detailed in the Violet Book and Scarlet Book, which both feature records of an expedition to an “uncharted area” of Paldea from long ago.

The most important thing to point out is that Paradox Pokemon are an entirely new group of Pokemon with their own Pokedex entry and number. They’re not variants, regional forms, or evolutions.

You’ll find details of all Ancient and Future Paradox Pokemon in the tables below. We’ve also included links to guides on finding these creatures where possible.

All Ancient Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet

Here are all of the Paradox Pokemon you can encounter in Scarlet:

All Future Paradox Pokemon in Violet

Here are all of the Paradox Pokemon you can encounter in Violet:

Where to find Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Paradox Pokemon can be found in various parts of The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) at the center of the map, but only after you’ve completed the main game and the credits have rolled.

The good news is that, unlike Legendary Pokemon, you can catch these Paradox Pokemon more than once. This means you don’t need to worry about accidentally defeating them when trying to catch them.

All of these Paradox Pokemon are considered to be very powerful, with many of them being on par with pseudo-Legendaries from previous games, so it’s always worth adding them to your collection.

It’s also worth pointing out that none of these Paradox Pokemon can evolve, even if the creature they’re based on can do so.

That’s everything you need to know about Paradox Pokemon! Check out some more guides below:

