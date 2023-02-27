Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Walking Wake Tera Raid guide: typing, moveset, and counters

Two new paradox Pokemon have made their way into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet via 5-star Tera Raids, and here is how players can deal with Walking Wake – aka Ancient Suicune.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced the concept of paradox forms. These are familiar Pokemon that have taken on different appearances, names, and typings, and it’s believed that they originated either in the ancient past or the distant future.

However, two more paradox Pokemon found in the Scarlet & Violet books scattered around the Naranja and Uva academies, which contained rough sketches of a Paradox Virizion and Suicune. Yet, they were nowhere to be found in the game’s code.

That was until February 27, when Pokemon announced a new Tera Raid event featuring both new paradox Pokemon in five-star raids. Walking Wake – aka paradox Suicune – can be fought in Pokemon Scarlet.

When will Walking Wake appear in 5-star Tera Raids?

Walking Wake started to appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Raids shortly after the Pokemon Day Presents ended. The Tera Raid event is slated to run from February 27, 2023, until March 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM UTC.

Players must first beat Pokemon Scarlet’s main story for the event raids to appear on their map. Both Scarlet & Violet players can join these raids via the Poke Portal once the main storyline is completed.

Walking Wake moveset, typing, and more

Despite Walking Wake being a 5-star Tera Raid, it does have a flex move making its total number of moves five instead of the traditional four. However, it will only use Sunny Day once at the start of the battle to activate its Protosynthesis ability.

Walking Wake is a Water/Dragon-type Pokemon but will use a Water Tera Type for the duration of the event. This means it takes on all the weaknesses of a Water-type. However, it has Water, Dragon, and Fire-type attacks which players will have to account for.

Here is the Walking Wake Tera Raid build:

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type 75 -Hydro Steam -Dragon Pulse -Noble Roar -Flamethrower -Sunny Day Protosynthesis Neutral Water

How to counter Walking Wake in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As we have time to test the best builds against Walking Wake, we will provide better info for countering Walking Wake. Until then, here is what players should aim to do when taking on the new paradox Legendary.

Since it has the weaknesses of a mono-water-type, trainers should plan their builds around its typing and moveset. Electric-type Pokemon are the play as they aren’t weak to any of Walking Wake’s moves and are super effective its water typing.

An Iron Hands could set up Electric Terrain to activate its Quark Drive while boosting the power of Electric attacks. Players could then use Wild Charge, Thunder Punch, or Thunder to deal consistent damage. Belly Drum could also help max out the Iron Hands’ attack stats and negate the draw backs of Noble Roar.

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Walking Wake in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

