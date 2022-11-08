How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Mark Pokemon explained

GamingPokemon

Marks and their special titles are returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adding another layer of complexity to encounters, and here is how you can find them.

In Pokemon Sword & Shield, GameFreak added the Mark system which is a special status Pokemon can have when caught. Like Shiny Pokemon, a mark doesn’t affect the creature’s stats. Instead, it’s like a title that gives your Pokemon a bit of extra flair when sent out into battle.

Because of this, Shiny Hunters often check to see if their target Pokemon has a mark after its caught. It’s actually fairly common for Pokemon in Sword & Shield to have a mark as the odds of finding them are much more forgiving than the game’s Shiny odds.

In the final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it was confirmed that Marks would be making a return. While we don’t know all the ins and outs of how Marks will work in Gen 9, it’s likely they will function the same as they did in Gen 8.

charizard mark scarlet violet

How to get Mark Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Some Marks are determined by the Pokemon’s environment while others have a chance to randomly be assigned to a Pokemon when it’s caught. As well, each Mark has a different set of odds for whether or not it will be assigned to a Pokemon.

Marks that are associated with the weather or time of day often have a 1 in 50 chance of appearing, while rarer Marks have odds from 1 in 100 to 1 in 1,000.

There are some ways to farm specific Marks – mainly by catching Pokemon during certain weather or at a specific time – but the only way to get Mark Pokemon is through catching wild Pokemon. Catch a Pokemon. Check to see if it has a Mark. Repeat.

Every Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are over 40 Marks players can get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is every mark in the game as well as how to get them.

MarkTitleHow to getOddsOdds w/Charm
Lunchtime Markthe PeckishOn a caught Pokémon found in the middle of the day1 in 503 in 50
Sleepy-Time Markthe SleepyOn a caught Pokémon found at night1 in 503 in 50
Dusk Markthe DozyOn a caught Pokémon found in the evening1 in 503 in 50
Dawn Markthe Early RiserOn a caught Pokémon found in the morning1 in 503 in 50
Cloudy Markthe Cloud WatcherOn a caught Pokémon found while it’s overcast1 in 503 in 50
Rainy Markthe SoddenOn a caught Pokémon found while it’s raining1 in 503 in 50
Stormy Markthe ThunderstruckOn a caught Pokémon found while it’s stormy1 in 503 in 50
Snowy Markthe Snow FrolickerOn a caught Pokémon found while it’s snowing1 in 503 in 50
Blizzard Markthe ShiveringOn a caught Pokémon found while there’s a snowstorm1 in 503 in 50
Dry Markthe ParchedOn a caught Pokémon found when it’s intense sunlight1 in 503 in 50
Sandstorm Markthe SandsweptOn a caught Pokémon found in a sandstorm1 in 503 in 50
Misty Markthe Mist DrifterOn a caught Pokémon found in fog1 in 503 in 50
Fishing Markthe Catch of the DayOn a caught Pokémon found by fishing1 in 253 in 25
Rare Markthe RecluseAll Pokémon have an extremely small chance of having this mark1 in 10003 in 1000
Uncommon Markthe SociableAll Pokémon have a small chance of having this mark1 in 503 in 50
Rowdy Markthe RowdyAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Absent-Minded Markthe SpaceyAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Jittery Markthe AnxiousAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Excited Markthe GiddyAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Charismatic Markthe RadiantAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Calmness Markthe SereneAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Intense Markthe FeistyAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Zoned-Out Markthe DaydreamerAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Joyful Markthe JoyfulAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Angry Markthe FuriousAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Smiley Markthe BeamingAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Teary Markthe Teary-EyedAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Upbeat Markthe ChipperAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Peeved Markthe GrumpyAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Intellectual Markthe ScholarAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Ferocious Markthe RampagingAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Crafty Markthe OpportunistAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Scowling Markthe SternAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Kindly Markthe KindheartedAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Flustered Markthe Easily FlusteredAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Pumped-Up Markthe DrivenAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Zero Energy Markthe ApatheticAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Prideful Markthe ArrogantAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Unsure Markthe ReluctantAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Humble Markthe HumbleAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Thorny Markthe PompousAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Vigor Markthe LivelyAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100
Slump Markthe Worn-OutAll Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark1 in 1003 in 100

Where is the Mark Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokemon Sword & Shield, the Mark Charm was added as a part of the Isle of Armor DLC. This gave each capture two additional rolls (or chances) to get a Mark. However, it was only obtained after completing the DLC’s regional Pokedex.

We don’t know exactly how you obtain the Mark Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet just yet. It might be via a battle with Shigeki Morimoto similar to how you obtain the Oval Charm. Or it could be related to the Pokedex once again.

We will update this section with the proper information once the method of obtaining the Mark Charm is revealed.

