How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Mark Pokemon explained

Marks and their special titles are returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet adding another layer of complexity to encounters, and here is how you can find them.

In Pokemon Sword & Shield, GameFreak added the Mark system which is a special status Pokemon can have when caught. Like Shiny Pokemon, a mark doesn’t affect the creature’s stats. Instead, it’s like a title that gives your Pokemon a bit of extra flair when sent out into battle.

Because of this, Shiny Hunters often check to see if their target Pokemon has a mark after its caught. It’s actually fairly common for Pokemon in Sword & Shield to have a mark as the odds of finding them are much more forgiving than the game’s Shiny odds.

In the final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it was confirmed that Marks would be making a return. While we don’t know all the ins and outs of how Marks will work in Gen 9, it’s likely they will function the same as they did in Gen 8.

How to get Mark Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Some Marks are determined by the Pokemon’s environment while others have a chance to randomly be assigned to a Pokemon when it’s caught. As well, each Mark has a different set of odds for whether or not it will be assigned to a Pokemon.

Marks that are associated with the weather or time of day often have a 1 in 50 chance of appearing, while rarer Marks have odds from 1 in 100 to 1 in 1,000.

There are some ways to farm specific Marks – mainly by catching Pokemon during certain weather or at a specific time – but the only way to get Mark Pokemon is through catching wild Pokemon. Catch a Pokemon. Check to see if it has a Mark. Repeat.

Every Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are over 40 Marks players can get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is every mark in the game as well as how to get them.

Mark Title How to get Odds Odds w/Charm Lunchtime Mark the Peckish On a caught Pokémon found in the middle of the day 1 in 50 3 in 50 Sleepy-Time Mark the Sleepy On a caught Pokémon found at night 1 in 50 3 in 50 Dusk Mark the Dozy On a caught Pokémon found in the evening 1 in 50 3 in 50 Dawn Mark the Early Riser On a caught Pokémon found in the morning 1 in 50 3 in 50 Cloudy Mark the Cloud Watcher On a caught Pokémon found while it’s overcast 1 in 50 3 in 50 Rainy Mark the Sodden On a caught Pokémon found while it’s raining 1 in 50 3 in 50 Stormy Mark the Thunderstruck On a caught Pokémon found while it’s stormy 1 in 50 3 in 50 Snowy Mark the Snow Frolicker On a caught Pokémon found while it’s snowing 1 in 50 3 in 50 Blizzard Mark the Shivering On a caught Pokémon found while there’s a snowstorm 1 in 50 3 in 50 Dry Mark the Parched On a caught Pokémon found when it’s intense sunlight 1 in 50 3 in 50 Sandstorm Mark the Sandswept On a caught Pokémon found in a sandstorm 1 in 50 3 in 50 Misty Mark the Mist Drifter On a caught Pokémon found in fog 1 in 50 3 in 50 Fishing Mark the Catch of the Day On a caught Pokémon found by fishing 1 in 25 3 in 25 Rare Mark the Recluse All Pokémon have an extremely small chance of having this mark 1 in 1000 3 in 1000 Uncommon Mark the Sociable All Pokémon have a small chance of having this mark 1 in 50 3 in 50 Rowdy Mark the Rowdy All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Absent-Minded Mark the Spacey All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Jittery Mark the Anxious All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Excited Mark the Giddy All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Charismatic Mark the Radiant All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Calmness Mark the Serene All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Intense Mark the Feisty All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Zoned-Out Mark the Daydreamer All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Joyful Mark the Joyful All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Angry Mark the Furious All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Smiley Mark the Beaming All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Teary Mark the Teary-Eyed All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Upbeat Mark the Chipper All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Peeved Mark the Grumpy All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Intellectual Mark the Scholar All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Ferocious Mark the Rampaging All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Crafty Mark the Opportunist All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Scowling Mark the Stern All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Kindly Mark the Kindhearted All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Flustered Mark the Easily Flustered All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Pumped-Up Mark the Driven All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Zero Energy Mark the Apathetic All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Prideful Mark the Arrogant All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Unsure Mark the Reluctant All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Humble Mark the Humble All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Thorny Mark the Pompous All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Vigor Mark the Lively All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100 Slump Mark the Worn-Out All Pokémon have a very small chance of having this mark 1 in 100 3 in 100

Where is the Mark Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokemon Sword & Shield, the Mark Charm was added as a part of the Isle of Armor DLC. This gave each capture two additional rolls (or chances) to get a Mark. However, it was only obtained after completing the DLC’s regional Pokedex.

We don’t know exactly how you obtain the Mark Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet just yet. It might be via a battle with Shigeki Morimoto similar to how you obtain the Oval Charm. Or it could be related to the Pokedex once again.

We will update this section with the proper information once the method of obtaining the Mark Charm is revealed.