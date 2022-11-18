How to get Rare Candy & Exp Candy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Rare Candy and Exp Candy locations were previously pretty easy to find in Pokemon games, but Scarlet and Violet shake things up. Here, we’ll explain how you can find both and how it’s changed.

The Paldea region opened its doors on November 18, allowing Pokemon trainers and shiny Pokemon hunters the world over to start ticking monsters off their Gen 9 Pokedex.

One thing at the top of every trainer’s list, from the early game to the late game, will be to level up their Pokemon team to take on Gym leaders. And an easy method to do that is through Rare Candy items.

Here, we’ll show you how to find Rare Candies and EXP Candy in the latest installment of the Pokemon game series.

How to find Rare Candy locations in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Rare Candy locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet work a little differently to normal, making them arguably more difficult to find.

The Rare Candies will be spawning at random, rather than at set points on the map. Though, there is a trick to see them.

Load up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pick a location you would like to choose for Rare Candy hunting. Run around until you find a Pokeball on the floor, with a large pink flame above it. Approach the item and walk over it to collect. Pick up your Rare Candy and off you go!

Rare Candy items appear as PokeBalls, as seen below:

Game Freak Rare Candy can be found like this in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

A Rare Candy will raise the level of a Pokemon by one – as returning fans will know by now. That’s what makes them so popular!

How to get Exp Candy in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

If you’re looking to earn Exp Candy – which awards experience to a Pokemon when used on one – the method is also relatively simple. You need to take part in high-level raids to get them.

The higher the raid level, the higher the level of Exp Candy you will earn. Taking on five and six-star Tera Raids will net players with an abundance of Large and Extra large Exp Candy.

How to farm Rare Candy & EXP Candy

The most reliable and effective way to pick up Rare Candies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is to enter Tera Raids, where they are given as rewards.

The full event schedule for Tera Raids can be found here.

