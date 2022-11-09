Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are almost here, which means many players will be wondering if they’re compatible with Pokemon Home – and we’ve got all the answers you need right here.

One of the best parts of any Pokemon game is catching new creatures and filling out your Pokedex, so it’s only natural that some trainers grow attached to certain Pokemon and want the ability to bring them along for the ride on their next adventure.

That’s where Pokemon Home comes in. This useful cloud service lets you store Pokemon you’ve caught across various games, whether that’s because you want to have a ‘complete’ collection in one place or you want to transfer them into future games.

So if you’re wondering whether Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be compatible with Pokemon Home, we’ve got the details you need below.

The Pokemon Company

Does Pokemon Home support Scarlet & Violet?

Pokemon Home will offer compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at some point in Spring 2023.

This unfortunately means that Pokemon Home will not support the new games at launch, and most likely won’t for quite a few months after they’re released, either, so you’re in for a bit of a wait.

Which Pokemon can be transferred to Scarlet & Violet from Home?

It’s been confirmed that players will be able to transfer all Pokemon caught in Scarlet & Violet into their Home account and bring select Pokemon from previous games into the Paldea region.

This includes species from Legends Arceus like Hisuian Zoroark and Kleavor, which will be available in a mainline Pokemon game for the first time when they appear in Scarlet & Violet.

The official Pokemon website states: “The Pokémon you’ll be able to transfer to each game via Pokémon HOME are limited to Pokémon that can appear in those games.”

We don’t have a confirmed list of the Pokemon that will be available to transfer into Scarlet & Violet from Pokemon Home, but we’ll update this page when we find out.

While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Starter Pokemon details | Version differences | Pre-order guide | What is Terastalizing? | Gen 9 location explained | All new Pokemon | Tera Raids explained | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far