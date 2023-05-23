All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC expansion, and it’s expected to feature new Pokemon as well as some returning favorites. Here’s what we know so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was a milestone moment for the franchise, not just because it was the first entry to feature open-world gameplay across the Paldea region, but because it finally tipped the number of Pokemon in the Pokedex over one thousand.

With the upcoming DLC titled Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, that number is only going to increase. There are two parts in this DLC expansion – The Teal Mask in Fall 2023 and The Indigo Disk in Winter 2023 – and each one will feature new Pokemon.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the new Pokemon that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

The Pokemon Company

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

There are six new Pokemon that have been revealed for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC so far:

Munkidori

The Pokemon Company

Munkidori is one of three new Pokemon worshipped by the people of Kitakami in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. Its name appears to be a mix of ‘monkey’ and the phrase ‘hunky dory’. While nothing else has been revealed about this Pokemon yet, we have a feeling it could be Ghost-type or Psychic-type.

Okidogi

The Pokemon Company

Okidogi is the second new Pokemon worshipped by the people of Kitakami in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. As its name suggests, this Pokemon is based on a dog, with its face somewhat resembling a Shiba Inu. We don’t know what elemental type it will be yet, but its bulky design makes us think it could be a Fighting-type.

Fezandipiti

The Pokemon Company

Fezandipiti is the third new Pokemon worshipped by the people of Kitakami in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. Its name appears to be a blend of ‘pheasant’ and ‘serendipity’. Other than the official artwork above, we don’t know much about this Pokemon yet – although it seems safe to assume it will be at least part Flying-type.

Ogerpon

The Pokemon Company

The Legendary mascot for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask is Ogerpon, a creepy-looking creature that wears a “fearsome mask” over its face. Not much has been revealed about Ogerpon, but it appears to be based on the oni, which is a demon or ogre from Japanese folklore.

Terapagos

The Pokemon Company

The Legendary mascot for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk is Terapagos, a glowing reptilian Pokemon that has different elemental symbols on its crystalized back. It first appeared as an obscure drawing in the Scarlet Book and Violet Book where it was referred to as a ‘Disk Pokemon’.

We don’t know much about this Legendary Pokemon yet, but based on its name, appearance, and some in-game teasers, we can safely assume that it has something to do with the Terastal phenomenon that took center stage in Scarlet & Violet.

An unknown Pokemon related to Terapagos

The Pokemon Company

While we don’t even have a name for this mysterious creature, it has already made a brief appearance in the Pokemon Horizons anime series and has got fans speculating that it could be a pre-evolution of Terapagos. They certainly look very similar!

That’s all of the new Pokemon we’ve seen for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC so far. While you’re here, check out some of our Scarlet & Violet guides below:

