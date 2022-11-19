How to change clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all clothing store locations

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players start with the standard school uniform and can swap between four seasonal variants, and later on, they can buy accessories to make the outfit a little more personable.

A fan-favorite feature of recent Pokemon games is the ability to customize a trainer’s appearance. Via the salon or clothing stores, trainers can customize their outfits, hair, and face using an assortment of unlockable cosmetics.

These options were on full display in Pokemon Sword & Shield and Legend:s Arceus, but have been toned down a bit in Scarlet & Violet. While there are more face, hair, and eye options to choose from than ever before, players won’t have as much freedom regarding their outfits.

That’s right – players are stuck with the purple or orange standard-issue school uniforms as their base outfit. But several stores around Paldea offer a variety of accessories, including socks, helmets, backpacks, and more.

Where to buy clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, three cities have multiple stores where players can purchase clothing and accessories: Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia. Below is a map of each location, along with their clothing stores.

Mesagoza

Mesagoza is the first city players will visit that offers clothing for sale at three different stores.

Rough & Tough

Bagin’s

Fashion street

Cascarrafa

Cascarrafa, home of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Water-type gym, is also the destination of several clothing stores.

Veracidad

Capbourg

Bagin’s

Spec Shack

Seguro Style

Rough & Tough

Sock Quartet

Zapaldea Footwear

Levincia

The last city that offers clothing stores is Levincia, home of Iono and the electric gym, and it has six stores players can shop at.

Fashion street

Veracidad

Spec Shack

Bagin’s

Seguro Style

Rough & Tough

How to change clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players won’t be able to change their outfit right away. Instead, you’ll need to progress the story until after receiving your starter Pokemon and battling Nemona. Then, trainers can change their clothes any time by pressing left on the D-pad.

This will bring up the clothing menu allowing trainers to change their shirts, socks, shoes, gloves, backpacks, hats, glasses, and phone cases.

Change your gloves in the wardrobe menu

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

