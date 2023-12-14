How to get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A brand new Paradox Pokemon is arriving in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it’s based on the Legendary Raikou. Learn how to find and catch Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with our full guide.

There are plenty of Paradox Pokemon within the Paldea region, and they are all scattered around Area Zero, the mysterious and dangerous area players explore during their main Pokemon Scarlet & Violet quest.

While the base game had plenty of this particular mons already, each expansion has added more to the pile. Now with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk available worldwide, there’s a long-necked paradox Pocket Monster based on Johto’s Raikou.

Is Raging Bolt a version exclusive Pokemon?

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

First of all, Raging Bolt is one of many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version exclusives, and only appears in Pokemon Scarlet. If you own Pokemon Violet instead, you have access to the new Paradox Pokemon called Iron Boulder, and Iron Crown.

How to find Perrin in The Indigo Disk DLC

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

If you have Pokemon Scarlet, and have started The Indigo Disk expansion, you can begin the quest to find Raging Bolt by walking down the gangway leading from the Blueberry Academy entrance and talking to the photographer Perrin and her Hisuian Growlithe.

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Perrin tasks you with adding 200 Pokemon to your Blueberry Pokedex, and then she gives you a new quest. Once you’ve managed to catch 200 Pokemon, she’ll ask you to help her find the Pokemon Raging Bolt somewhere across Paldea.

How to find Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

To find Raging Bolt, head to Area Zero, and after exploring the higher levels with grass and trees, you’ll eventually find it waiting to be caught.

That’s all we have for this guide right now. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides.

