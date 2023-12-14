How to get Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Iron Crown is one of the many new Paradox Pokemon making its way into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through the game’s DLC. If you are a Cobalion fan, learn how to encounter and catch this lookalike in The Indigo Disk expansion with our full guide.

This powerful Pokemon has come back from the future in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet thanks to The Indigo Disk DLC.

The Paradox form of Cobalion, Iron Crown, is a dual Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon, and you can find it as you progress through The Terarium and explore Blueberry Academy.

Is Iron Crown a version exclusive Pokemon?

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Iron Crown is one of many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version exclusives and only appears in Pokemon Violet. If you own Pokemon Scarlet instead, you’ll have access to the new Paradox Pokemon called Raging Bolt, and Gouging Fire.

How to find Perrin in The Indigo Disk DLC

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

If you have Pokemon Violet and have started The Indigo Disk expansion, you can trigger the quest to find Iron Crown by walking down the gangway leading from the Blueberry Academy entrance. Once you’re there, talk to the photographer called Perrin, whose standing next to a Hisuian Growlithe.

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Perrin tasks you with adding 200 Pokemon to your Blueberry Pokedex, and then she’ll give you a new quest. Once you’ve managed to catch 200 Pokemon, she’ll ask you to help her find the Pokemon Iron Crown somewhere across Paldea.

How to find Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

To find Iron Crown, head to Area Zero, and after exploring the higher levels with grass and trees, you’ll eventually find it waiting to be caught.

What is Iron Crown’s signature move?

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Iron Crown has a signature move that no other Pokemon can learn, called Tachyon Cutter. It’s a Steel-type special attack that does 50 damage, but it never misses, and it always hits twice.

This makes it a fantastic counter for Pokemon using Substitute, or Substitute-like abilities, very characteristic of Mimikyu. In addition, Iron Crown learns Tachyon Cutter at Level 56.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Iron Crown in The Indigo Disk DLC. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides.

