How to breed Pokemon & get eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have put a spin on classic breeding mechanics, retiring the Pokemon Center and replacing it with new features included in the Pokemon Picnic. Below are all the details for breeding Pokemon.

Breeding Pokemon is an important and well-loved feature of the video game series. Breeding allows players to select moves, Abilities, and more through carefully putting different Pokemon together, creating an egg. In the past, this has been done by leaving compatible Pokemon at the region’s Pokemon Daycare.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have created a more streamlined way for players to breed eggs: having a Picnic. The new feature can be used anywhere in Paldea, and trainers can make Sandwiches, bathe their Pokemon and grind eggs while they rest between adventures.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know about breeding through Picnics, and how to boost chances for a Shiny.

How to breed Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

To get started breeding eggs, players must have two breeding-compatible Pokemon in their party.

These Pokemon must be part of the same Egg Group to breed. Additionally, players will want to ensure that the Pokemon species they want hatching from eggs matches the female Pokemon of the pair being bred.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon can be bred while using the Picnic

The only time this isn’t the case is when breeding with Ditto. In this situation, all Pokemon that hatch will match the species that isn’t Ditto.

After selecting the desired breeding pair, players will want to start a Picnic. As the Picnic is active, eggs will begin spawning in the egg basket. This does not require any walking.

The eggs will stack in the basket and can be collected anytime. They will fill any empty slots in the player’s party and then transfer to boxes.

Does the Masuda method work in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Players can use the Masuda Method in this game.

The Masuda Method is placing two compatible Pokemon from games with different languages together to breed. Doing so greatly increases the odds of getting an egg with a Shiny Pokemon. The standard odds for a Shiny are a potential 1/4096, but with the Masuda method, those odds are increased to a potential 1/683.

Additionally, players who unlock the Shiny Charm and use it with the Masuda Method can lower those rates even further, for a potential 1/512.

How to use the “Egg Power” in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Crafting sandwiches will offer players a list of buffs while exploring the Paldea region. One of these is the “Egg Power.” This limited-time bonus makes it “more likely to find Pokemon Eggs” and can be obtained through crafting sandwiches that offer the boost.

Recipes that grant the Egg Power buff will be added to this guide as more information becomes available.

