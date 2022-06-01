Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Legendaries: Koraidon and Miraidon explained

The box art Legendaries for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been revealed, with Koraidon and Miraidon taking center stage as the game’s Legendary mascots.

Every generation of Pokemon introduces new creatures to catch, areas to explore, and fresh faces to meet – but the most exciting part of any Pokemon game is always the prospect of discovering new Legendaries.

With the ninth generation of Pokemon officially beginning with Scarlet & Violet in November 2022, fans are already getting excited to see which Legendary Pokemon will be unveiled as we get closer to release.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the information we know about Scarlet & Violet’s new Legendaries so far, including the recently announced box art mascots Koraidon and Miraidon.

Advertisement

Contents

All Legendaries confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here are all of the Legendary Pokemon revealed for Scarlet & Violet so far:

Pokemon Type Version Exclusive? Appearance Koraidon Unknown Scarlet Miraidon Unknown Violet

It’s expected that more Legendaries will be announced in the run-up to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s release on November 18, 2022, while others could be kept a surprise for the post-game.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as new Legendary Pokemon are unveiled, but for now, you’ll find all the details we know about the current Legendaries below.

Everything we know bout Koraidon in Scarlet & Violet

Koraidon is the mascot of Pokemon Scarlet and will be exclusive to that version of the game. It was unveiled alongside Miraidon in a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer at the beginning of June 2022.

Advertisement

It has a red color scheme and appears to be inspired by dragons or lizards, with a motorbike wheel on its chest. It also has a prehistoric look, which matches up with Professor Sada’s clothes and appearance.

We don’t know what type Koraidon will be yet, but judging by its appearance and its prehistoric vibe, many players have speculated that it will be at least part Fire-type.

Everything we know about Miraidon in Scarlet & Violet

Miraidon is the mascot of Pokemon Violet and will be exclusive to that version of the game. It was unveiled alongside Koraidon in a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer at the beginning of June 2022.

Advertisement

It has a purple color scheme and appears to be inspired by snakes or lizards. While Koraidon has a more prehistoric design, Miraidon is very much a futuristic Pokemon, matching Professor Turo’s appearance.

A type hasn’t been confirmed for Miraidon yet, but based on its appearance and its futuristic vibe, the big theory right now is that it will be at least part Electric-type.

The official description of these Legendaries reads: “These two Pokémon are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about Koraidon and Miraidon are still shrouded in mystery.”

Advertisement

That’s not much to go on right now, but the motorbike-inspired designs of Koraidon and Miraidon – as well as the contrast between past and future – could give us hints at what to expect from Scarlet & Violet.

That’s everything we know about the new Legendaries so far! Check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Version differences explained | Pre-order guide | Gen 9 location explained | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far