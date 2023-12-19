Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can’t deny which version has better Paradox Pokemon

Heated debates over which Pokemon game has the better version exclusives are pretty common but they’ve never been more pronounced than with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paradox forms. We’ve finally gotten a pretty definitive end to the argument though.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced Terastalization as their generational gimmick but they also included a brand new type of regional variant. Paradox Pokemon were revealed as version-exclusive mons that were tied to the past and future themes of Scarlet and Violet respectively.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the most recent DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, The Indigo Disk, we’ve now seen the final additions to the Paradox Pokemon roster. Past Paradox forms of Johto’s Legendary Beasts and future Paradox variants of Unova’s Swords of Justice.

Article continues after ad

There’s been some back and forth on whether or not Scarlet or Violet players got the better end of the deal. Now thanks to a Twitter poll from Pokemon content creator ElecticKevin, we’ve got the most definitive answer we’re likely to get.

Article continues after ad

Initially a poll on whether or not the Paradox renditions of the Legendary Beats or Swords of Justice were better, Scarlet’s new variants had a resounding victory. At the time of writing 87.5% of the 14,065 respondees voted for the Legendary Beasts.

The comments however shifted the debate to whether or not Scarlet’s prehistoric past Paradox theme or Violet’s robotic take on future Paradox variants were more appealing overall. Judging on the opinions, Scarlet takes the cake again with players praising the game’s more intricate designs while Violet’s approach felt “lazy”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Honestly, they really phoned in all of the future designs,” one player said in the thread. “I may have Violet but the Paradox Pokemon from Scarlet feel like they have more time put into them,” another replied.

We’ve come a long way from the initial announcement of Raging Bolt, Raiku’s Paradox form for Pokemon Scarlet. At the time, Pokemon fans roasted the hell out of its new design but in hindsight, players seem to appreciate it a bit more.

Article continues after ad

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company Justice for Raging Bolt!

There are of course some enlightened centrists who have carefully walked the tightrope of the debate by claiming that all Paradox Pokemon are “cringe”. Perhaps one day we’ll be too cool for robots VS dinosaurs, but not today.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to track down your version’s Paradox Pokemon, check out our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides.

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet