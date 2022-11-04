Pokemon Scarlet or Violet: Which has the best exclusive Pokemon?

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Some of the biggest factors players take into consideration when buying a new Pokemon game is the version exclusive monsters, and here is every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Since the release of Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, players have been faced with a tough decision: which version do they buy? For those who only plan on picking up one Pokemon game, the choice often boils down to which game has the better version exclusives.

For the past 25 years, each generation of Pokemon is introduced via a pair of games, and each game has Pokemon that can only be obtained within that title. These include box legendaries, Psuedo-legendaries from previous generations, and a hodgepodge of other fan-favorite Pokemon.

And of course, Gen 9’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet continue this tradition. Here is every version exclusive in each game to make it easier for players to decide which version they want to buy.

Pokemon Scarlet version exclusives

The following Pokemon can only be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet version. They will have to be traded in or imported from Pokemon Home in order to be obtained in Pokemon Violet.

Koraidon (Legendary)

Armarouge

Stonejourner

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Pokemon Violet version exclusives

The following Pokemon can only be obtained in Pokemon Violet version. They will have to be traded in or imported from Pokemon Home in order to be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet.

Miraidon (Legendary)

Ceruledge

Eiscue

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

According to leaks, there are more Pokemon that will be in Scarlet & Violet that are normally version exclusives. We will update this list as more information regarding which Pokemon is in which version is made known.

However, many fans are already making their decisions based on the box legendaries and the two armored knights, alone. But if you still aren’t sold on a version, future additions to this list are sure to help.