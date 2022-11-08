How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

The latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer revealed the ability to unlock in-game phone cases that look like Rotom, but how do you unlock them? Here’s everything we know.

There are less than two weeks to go until the November 16 release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and trainers worldwide are excited to play it.

The Pokemon Company released its latest trailer for the games on November 8, revealing two mysterious new ‘mon, Pokemon Home support, as well as the ability to customize your in-game phone with special edition Rotom cases.

But how do you unlock them? Here’s everything we know about the four different Rotom Phone cases.

How to unlock Rotom Phone cases

At the end of the nearly four-minute trailer on November 8, The Pokemon Company revealed that the Rotom Phone cases will be available to players with saves from the last four Pokemon releases.

Anyone with a saved game from Let’s Go! Eevee or Let’s Go! Pikachu will unlock a green Rotom Phone case that sports both ‘mon on the back.

Players with a saved game from either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield will receive a red and white Rotom Phone case which resembles the colors of a Pokeball.

Trainers who adventured through the Sinnoh region with Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl will unlock a black case that displays a battlefield on the back side.

Historic travelers who found their way through Hisui in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be able to sport an Arceus-themed Rotom Phone case.

As the trailer says, You can unlock the Rotom Phone cases by talking to the woman in front of the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s central plaza — which you can access roughly two hours into the game.

For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet news, head over to our hub.