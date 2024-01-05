Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch creates “sick” new Paradox Legendary

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are no strangers to bugs, one recent glitch is leaving fans laughing, as it imagines a new type of Legendary in a hilarious fusion.

There are so many fun elements to love about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and one of the best-received among Pokemon fans is the introduction of Paradox Pokemon.

A lot of these have already become fan favorites, such as Roaring Moon, and Iron Bundle. However, even more Paradox Pokemon joined the gang recently, as the addition of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC also ushered in Paradox forms of previous legendaries.

Players can grab ancient Paradox forms of the Legendary beasts Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in Pokemon Scarlet. Meanwhile, Pokemon Violet players can encounter Paradox versions of the Swords of Justice trio Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion.

It’s an exciting prospect, and plenty of Pokemon fans are already imagining their beloved beasts in a whole new form. But, a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player recently shared an in-game glitch, and it has players laughing, while also giving them ideas for a new Pokemon.

Kyrogre and Heatran fuse in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player @KIMOSUGIHAMBURG recently shared a post on X (Twitter), showing that two Legendary creatures somehow got stuck together.

The post gained more traction after being quoted by Pokemon content creator @soulsilverart in a post saying, “Paradox Kyogre comes from a timeline where it lost its battle with Groudon and had to grow lava legs in order to survive.”

Other Pokemon fans are having a great time in the comments, with one person adding, “MY BOY WINNING” alongside a gif of Groudon.

Another Pokemon fan adds to the conversation, saying “Now we need to see a Groudon that had to be aquatic because Kyogre won.” While another person adds, “Jokes on Kyogre. Those lava legs give it an enormous weakness to ground.”

Sadly, despite occasional dabbling into the concept of fusions, like Kyurem and Necrozma, Pokemon has yet to give fans the fusion mechanic of their dreams. Maybe one day Heat-ogre will be real, but it’s not today.

