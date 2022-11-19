How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or Dynamaxing, called Terastallizing.

Additionally, trainers traveling across Paldea can eventually take part in Tera Raid battles with other players, where they have the chance to catch strong Pokemon with certain Tera Types.

This guide will go over everything players need to do to unlock 5 and 6-star Tera Raid Battles, which are among the highest-tier Tera Raid encounters.

Unlocking 5 & 6 Star Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet

First things first, it’s essential that aspiring trainers understand how Tera Raid tiers work. Tera Raids are ranked by stars to denote their difficulty, starting from 1 and going up to 7 in certain special cases.

To unlock 5-star Tera Raid battles, players must first beat the game and reach its endgame credits. To unlock 6-star Tera Raids, players must conquer the post-game tournaments available after completing the main story.

The Pokemon Company Some Tera Raids, like the upcoming Charizard battle found through Black Tera crystals, are ranked as 7-star battles.

Provided trainers can complete those requirements, they will have access to some of the most difficult Tera Raids, which feature stronger Pokemon. These raids also offer special rewards such as Ability Capsules, Herba Mystica, and Bottle Caps.

It’s also worth noting that trainers’ Raid levels will increase as they travel Paldea and conquer the Gym challenge story path. Progressing further through that path will allow access to higher-level Tera Raids.

How to join Tera Raids

Thankfully, joining Tera Raid battles is pretty straightforward. As players progress through the story, they will eventually gain access to the shining crystals scattered around Paldea.

The Pokemon Company Players can find shining crystals around Paldea that will give access to Tera Raids.

By interacting with these crystals, players will have the option to participate in Tera Raid battles alone or with a group of other players.

And that’s everything players need to know about unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raid battles in Generation 9! For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides, trainers can check out the links below:

