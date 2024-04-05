Explore Paldea for less with epic Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch discounts

Looking to add the latest Pokemon Switch games to your collection? Both Scarlet & Violet are discounted on Amazon right now and worth taking a look at.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet certainly have their quirks, it is absolutely worth picking up one of them to check out the vibrant region of Paldea. This era of the game has some great mechanics and ‘mons, and both games are on sale at Amazon right now.

We found Pokemon Violet on sale first, discounted by 14% overall. It’ll save you a decent chunk of money if you’re keen. Pokemon Violet is the one to pick up if you like the Legendary Miraidon and the Future Paradox Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

If you prefer the Ancient Paradox Pokemon and Legendary Koraidon, you’ll want to check out Pokemon Scarlet instead. This is the cheaper of the two, with a 22% discount.

It is important to note that, despite the Scarlet version above being listed as the “EU version”, fans in other locations will still be able to run it fine. The Switch is region-free, so it’s still a perfectly suitable option no matter where you are in the world.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve never played Pokemon Scarlet or Violet before, make sure to check out our most highly recommended ‘mons to bulk up your team. There’s a fantastic competitive scene in the SV era, too, which can add a new layer of challenge to these games.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.