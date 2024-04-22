Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Iron Leaves best moveset

Iron Leaves is coming back to 5-Star Tera Raid Battles, so if you’re looking to catch this elusive Paradox Pokemon and add it to your Scarlet & Violet team, here is the best moveset you can teach it.

Paradox Pokemon were introduced in Scarlet & Violet as ancient and future forms of already-known Pokemon. While most can be found around Area Zero, others, such as Iron Leaves, require a special event.

Iron Leaves, Virizion’s future form, can only be obtained during special 5-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Violet. So if you’re planning on catching this Grass/Psychic-type beast when it comes back to the game from April 26, 2024, until May 7, 2024, here’s the best moveset you can use.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Iron Leaves moveset

POKEMON MOVESET ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE – Protect

– Psyblade

– Leaf Blade

– Close Combat Quark Drive Jolly (+Spe / -Sp. ATK) Booster Energy Grass

This build focuses on powering up Iron Leaves’ Attack by exploiting the Quark Drive ability that comes with every Paradox Pokemon. It boosts the Pokemon’s highest stat (Attack in this case) by 30% if Electric Terrain is active or if the creature’s holding Booster Energy.

Article continues after ad

As for the moves, Leaf Blade is one of the best Grass-type moves with a Critical Hit rate that benefits from STAB and the chosen Tera Type. Psyblade is an incredible physical move that will help exploit Iron Leaves’ secondary Psychic type. As for Close Combat, it will amplify the coverage against Steel-type enemies, while Protect will help keep you safe.

Article continues after ad

Due to Leaf Blade being more important than Psyblade, we recommend going with the Grass Tera Type.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Iron Leaves alternative build

POKEMON MOVESET ABILITY NATURE HELD ITEM TERA TYPE – Swords Dance

– Psyblade

– Leaf Blade

– Close Combat Quark Drive Jolly (+Spe / -Sp. ATK) Focus Sash Psychic

If you’re looking for an alternative Iron Leaves build, you can go for a Psychic Tera Type to boost Psyblade instead of Leaf Blade.

Additionally, you can change the held item from Booster Energy to Focus Sash to push up the Pokemon’s very low Defense stat, so it can stand its ground for longer.

Finally, you can switch Protect for Swords Dance, as it will allow you to boost its Attack stat by two stages. Plus, it pairs nicely with Psyblade.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about Iron Leaves’ best moveset in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check the guides below:

Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet