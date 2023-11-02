Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC release date confirmed for December

Pokemon fans will be returning to the Paldea region this year, as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC is set to launch in December, opening up a whole new area to be explored.

2023 has already seen the release of one Pokemon DLC, in the form of The Teal Mask, as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion.

In this DLC, players visit the new Kitakami region, which hosts several powerful Legendary Pokemon, as well as many returning creatures from other entries in the series.

Article continues after ad

The Indigo Disk DLC is set in a familiar place, focusing on the Blueberry Academy in the Unova region, originally seen in Pokemon Black & White. Blueberry Academy is a sister school to the one attended by the player in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so there’s a rivalry among both student bodies, especially when it comes to Pokemon battles.

Article continues after ad

The Indigo Disk DLC was set for a Winter 2023 release date, which led some fans to believe that it could be pushed back to early 2024, especially as The Teal Mask only launched in September. It turns out that a trip to the Blueberry Academy will happen much sooner than expected.

Article continues after ad

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will release on December 14, 2023, confirmed by a post on the Serebii Twitter/X account.

To play it, fans will need a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, as well as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. It’s important to note that players will need to have completed both the main story of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as the storyline in The Teal Mask before they can tackle The Indigo Disk.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In The Indigo Disk, the Blueberry Academy is situated underwater. Within its walls, there are several biomes that players can explore, featuring even more Pokemon from older games. This includes the return of every single Starter Pokemon from earlier entries in the series.

The Blueberry Academy has its own challenges, as players can take part in the new BB League and even face a brand-new Elite Four. They can also invite trainers from the Paldea region to come and visit them as special instructors.

Article continues after ad

The Indigo Disk will also introduce new Legendary Pokemon, including Terapagos, which is being featured in the Pokemon Horizons anime. There is also a new evolution for Duraludon, named Archaludon, and new Paradox Pokemon, including Raging Blast (an ancient version of Raikou) and Iron Crown (an ancient version of Cobalion.)

Article continues after ad

The Indigo Disk seems to have a much bigger focus on battling than The Teal Mask, with an entire school’s worth of new challengers to take on.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, this will keep Gen 9 players satisfied as the long wait for a new Pokemon generation begins, assuming The Pokemon Company isn’t planning on creating more DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.