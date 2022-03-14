Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starters: Everything we know about Sprigatito, Fuecoco & Quaxly

Game Freak has revealed that Gen 9 is releasing on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s starters, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly’s design and abilities.

The Pokemon series’ ninth generation will officially launch in Fall 2022. Titled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the new RPG is the franchise’s first open-world title and its region looks to be inspired by Spain.

To kick off its reveal, Game Freak has given us our first look at the Gen 9 starters that players will get to choose from. We break down the three new Pokemon, their abilities, and what to expect from their evolution line.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters

Sprigatito

Type: Grass

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Height: 1’4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Ability: Overgrow

“The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.”

The first new Gen 9 starter to be introduced is the adorable Grass-type Sprigatito. Its name is a combination of Sprig (small leaf) and the Spanish word Gatito (kitten).

While we have yet to see the ‘mon in action, we have a pretty good idea of its personality based on its official description calling it “capricious and attention-seeking.” Interestingly, the Japanese version of the site describes it differently as “whimsical and spoiled.”

Its ability Overgrow made its debut in 2002’s Ruby & Sapphire and powers up all Grass-type moves by 50% once the player’s HP dips below or equals 1/3 in total.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

“The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.”

Although not confirmed, it appears the crocodile’s name is a mix between Fuego (fire), and Coco (which could possibly be a reference to the Coco ghost myth in Spain).

Since its debut, Fuecoco has already caused a lot of debate among the fanbase. On the one hand, some players believe its white face is meant to represent the inside of an apple. Others believe it’s meant to be a skull, which would play into the ghost themes.

Both the Japanese and English websites describe the Fire-type as laid-back. Just like the other two starters, its Blaze Ability was originally introduced in the Hoenn region and boosts Fire-type moves if its health drops low enough.

Quaxly

Type: Water

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Duckling Pokémon Height: 1’8″

1’8″ Weight: 13.4 lbs.

13.4 lbs. Ability: Torrent

“The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”

Last up in the new trip, is the cap-wearing duck Quaxly. Unlike the other Gen 9 starters, its name doesn’t appear to be based on anything in the Spanish language and is instead is just the sound the bird makes.

Like Sprigatito, the description for the ‘mon differs based on region. In English, it’s said to be earnest and tidy, while in Japanese it’s detailed as being serious and beautiful.

Its Ability is Torrent, which boosts all Water-type moves when the character’s HP has dropped far enough.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions

At the time of writing, Game Freak has yet to reveal the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter evolutions. As far as theories go though, some fans believe that Sprigatito could be based on the European fairytale “Puss in Boots.” If so, the Grass-type could evolve into a two-legged musketeer.

There has also been speculation that Fuecoco could be the series’ second Fire/Ghost-type following in the footsteps of Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In Spain, the Coco is a mythical ghost monster similar to the Bogeyman. However, all of these are just pure speculation at this point.

And that is everything we know so far. Based on Sword & Shield’s release cycle in 2019, we could get a second Presents and trailer in June 2022.

In that, we should get a full breakdown of what Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly’s evolution lines look like.