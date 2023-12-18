How to get Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Boulder, the Paradox form of Terrakion, is making its way into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through the game’s final DLC. If you want to complete your Blueberry Academy Pokedex, here’s exactly how to get this Terrakion lookalike in The Indigo Disk expansion.

Paradox Pokemon were Scarlet & Violet’s newest addition to the franchise, and while these forms are only reserved for a few selected special mons, Game Freak has been adding more and more through both parts of the DLC.

These past and future versions are considered Legendary Pokemon, so like every Pokemon Master, you’ll want to have them all in your party. Plus, you’ll need to at least register them if you want to complete your Pokedex in order to cash good rewards.

Is Iron Boulder version exclusive in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC?

As usual, each version of the game has a list of exclusive Pokemon, so you’ll have to trade with someone with the opposite version than yours to catch them all.

Following the game’s rule of ancient forms being part of Scarlet, and the futuristic ones appearing only in Violet, Iroun Boulder is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

That means Violet gets the future version of the Swords of Justice (Iron Leaves, Iron Crown, and Iron Boulder), while the origin forms of the Legendary Dogs (Walking Wake, Gouging Fire, and Raging Bolt) go to Scarlet.

How to unlock Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

To be able to encounter Iron Boulder in the game, you’ll first have to speak to Perrin and let her know you’ve registered 200 Pokemon in your Blueberry Pokedex.

Then, she’ll show you a blurry picture of a Pokemon called Iron Boulder that lives in Area Zero and ask you to track it down.

You can find Perrin near the Terarium’s entrance, on the Subtropical Savannah Biome. She’ll be in Rest Area 1 standing next to her Hisuian Growlithe.

If you can’t find her, it means you haven’t completed her Teal Mask quest, where she asks you to find Bloodmoon Ursaluna, so go back and finish it.

Where to find Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Rock/Psychic beast can only be found in Area Zero and is a static encounter, which means you’ll get just one Iron Boulder per game.

Fly to the Area Zero Gate. Head to Research Station 2. Exit the Station and go forward. Head toward the left side of the ledge in front of the building and look down. You’ll see a small area with an opening between a big boulder and a rock slab. Glide down using your Miraidon’s fly mechanic.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

Iron Boulder will be waiting for you there, ready to give you a pretty hard fight.

How to catch Iron Boulder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Iron Boulder is the toughest one out of the Swords of Justice. The mon will be at level 75, and its catch rate is low, so be patient.

You can try your luck at the beginning of the battle with some Quick Balls, but if you do not succeed, then start the combat by using a status effect attack to cause Sleep or Paralysis and follow with False Swipe.

Because Iron Boulder doesn’t have any healing or recoil moves, it shouldn’t be too hard to lower its HP, while trying not to kill it. So keep throwing Ultra and Timer Balls until it stays.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

That’s all you need to know about how to get Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk DLC. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides right here:

