Yae Miko banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Yae Miko banner will arrive in the Genshin Impact 2.5 update, giving travelers the opportunity to add Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine priestess to their team. Find out everything you need to know about Yae Miko’s release date and 4-star characters ahead of her debut.

Yae Miko is one of the most highly anticipated 5-star banner releases in Genshin Impact and will join the game’s roster of Inazuma characters. As the chief priestess of the region’s Grand Narukami Shrine, Yae Miko is known for her kindness and intelligent personality.

When she isn’t busy carrying out her many duties at the Shrine, the Electro character can often be found discussing matters with Raiden Shogun. Yae Miko’s longstanding connection with the Electro Archon has given her unique insights into the mysteries that surround Inazuma.

Whether you’re aiming to save up Primogems for Yae Miko’s banner or just wish to know when she releases, then our Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko banner hub has you covered.

Is there a Yae Miko banner release date in Genshin Impact?

Yae Miko’s banner release date has yet to be officially revealed by miHoYo, but we do know that she will be available in the Genshin Impact 2.5 update. This means the 5-star Electro could run alongside the Raiden Shogun banner rerun.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently expected to release in February, with the 2.4 update speculated to end on February 15th. With this release schedule in mind, it appears travelers have plenty of time to save those all-important Primogems.

Yae Miko banner 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

While miHoYo has yet to officially announce the Yae Miko banner 4-star characters, a new leak has revealed that the following units will receive a special rate-up:

Thoma: Pyro

Pyro Diona: Cryo

Cryo Fischl: Electro

Like most Genshin Impact leaks, the Yae Miko banner characters could change before her official release. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear any new information, so make sure you bookmark this page.

