Ultimate Madden 24 guide: Best teams, player ratings, controls & MUT tips

The NFL is back for a new season with Madden 24 and whether you’re playing MUT, Franchise Mode, Superstar Mode, or just H2H – you’ll need to get used to all the changes fast to be competitive. Our ultimate guide features tips on Madden 24 controls, best teams, player ratings, and more.

Madden 24 launched on August 18 for its Standard Edition, following the usual period of early access and EA Play trials. There are a lot of new content and feature changes for fans to sink their teeth into, too.

Whether you’re a fierce MUT strategist, eager to conquer Superstar mode, a mastermind of the Franchise realm, or seeking gameplay finesse, we’ve got you covered.

Madden 24 controls: Gameplay guides

Madden 24 controls will be one of the more well-known topics for veteran players, but with each passing year, more and more people are getting into the game series.

Here’s everything you need to know – from the very basics, to things that have changed slightly this year in EA’s title:

Best Madden 24 players, ratings & teams

EA Madden 24 is full of star players and top teams. But, who are the best?

Keeping tabs on the best players and teams will serve you well, particularly early on.

Here, we have the best ratings for each position, the best teams, 99 Club players, and a roundup of the fastest players in Madden 24.

Now, let’s take a look at three of the main game modes in Madden 24 – MUT, Franchise Mode, and Superstar Mode.

EA We have plenty of guides and tips for MUT – and other modes in Madden 24.

MUT 24 guides

Madden 24 Franchise Mode guides

Superstar Mode guides

General guides

Madden 24 FAQs

So, there you have it! That’s everything you need to know to hit the ground running on Madden 24 – and if you’re looking for news or updates for the game, check out our news page here.