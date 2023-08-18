Ultimate Madden 24 guide: Best teams, player ratings, controls & MUT tips
The NFL is back for a new season with Madden 24 and whether you’re playing MUT, Franchise Mode, Superstar Mode, or just H2H – you’ll need to get used to all the changes fast to be competitive. Our ultimate guide features tips on Madden 24 controls, best teams, player ratings, and more.
Madden 24 launched on August 18 for its Standard Edition, following the usual period of early access and EA Play trials. There are a lot of new content and feature changes for fans to sink their teeth into, too.
Whether you’re a fierce MUT strategist, eager to conquer Superstar mode, a mastermind of the Franchise realm, or seeking gameplay finesse, we’ve got you covered.
Madden 24 controls: Gameplay guides
Madden 24 controls will be one of the more well-known topics for veteran players, but with each passing year, more and more people are getting into the game series.
Here’s everything you need to know – from the very basics, to things that have changed slightly this year in EA’s title:
- How to do a lateral pass in Madden 24
- How to hard cut in Madden 24
- How to strip the ball in Madden 24
- How to do the Griddy in Madden 24
- How to dive in Madden 24
- How to stiff arm in Madden 24
- How to slide in Madden 24
- How to do a lob pass in Madden 24
- How to celebrate in Madden 24
- How to do a perfect high pass in Madden 24
Best Madden 24 players, ratings & teams
Keeping tabs on the best players and teams will serve you well, particularly early on.
Here, we have the best ratings for each position, the best teams, 99 Club players, and a roundup of the fastest players in Madden 24.
- Player ratings: Best QB, RB, WR, TE and defensive players
- Best teams in Madden 24: Top offenses, defenses & more
- All 99 Club players in Madden 24
- Fastest players in Madden 24
Now, let’s take a look at three of the main game modes in Madden 24 – MUT, Franchise Mode, and Superstar Mode.
MUT 24 guides
- How to get and power up MUT Captains
- All training and quick sell values in MUT
- Best MUT Core Elite cards in Madden 24
- Season 1 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, and more
Madden 24 Franchise Mode guides
Superstar Mode guides
- All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode
- All new features in Superstar Mode explained
- Best X-Factors & Superstar abilities in Madden 24
General guides
- How to fix Secure boot Madden 24 error
- All Madden 24 Achievements & Trophies
- Madden 24 server status & maintenance
- Madden 24 PC requirements
- How to get Twitch drops in Madden 24
- Soundtrack guide: All songs in Madden 24
- Madden 24 companion app information
Madden 24 FAQs
- Will Madden 24 be on Nintendo Switch?
- Is Madden 24 free to play?
- Is Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Game Pass?
- What is skill-based passing?
- Is Madden 24 coming to EA Play?
- Will Madden 24 be next gen on PC?
- Crossplay guide
- All editions explained and pre-order bonuses
So, there you have it! That’s everything you need to know to hit the ground running on Madden 24 – and if you’re looking for news or updates for the game, check out our news page here.