Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play

Wondering how to get Madden 24 early access? Well, our guide will cover all the ways you can play the game before its worldwide release.

The Madden 24 release date is just around the corner and soon, players will be able to take to the pitch and carve out their own NFL careers. Whether it’s building your dream or tackling opponents in the game’s competitive multiplayer, Madden 24 aims to deliver even more adrenaline-fueled football games.

Article continues after ad

With the new season fast approaching, many Madden fans are undoubtedly keen to delve into the latest installment. However, for those that can’t wait until the game launches on August 18, there are a couple of ways that enable you to play early.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can join Madden 24 early access and play the game ahead of its worldwide release.

How to get early access to Madden 24

There are two ways to get Madden 24 early access. The first option is by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of the game, which will enable you to play the game three days before the worldwide release date. Simply purchase the Deluxe edition and you’ll be able to play on August 15, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition also comes packed with a number of exclusive in-game items that are not present in the standard edition. Be sure to check out our Madden 24 pre-order bonus guide to see all the details.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EA Madden 24 early access will enable you to play ahead of the official release.

If you don’t wish to purchase the Madden 24 Deluxe Edition to gain early access, then you can gain entry through EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. However, it’s important to note, that you’ll only have access to a 10-hour trial. So, if you’re itching to play Madden 24 early, you’ll need to pay for the Deluxe Edition.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Madden 24 early access and how you can play the game early. Make sure you check out our Madden 24 page for all the latest news and guides.