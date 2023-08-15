Madden 24 Franchise Mode: Best teams to rebuild with

From the Carolina Panthers with number one overall pick Bryce Young at the helm, or the Chicago Bears beginning to build a stronger roster around Justin Fields, Madden 24 has plenty of exciting Franchise Mode teams to use.

Madden 24 is finally here, and Franchise Mode received some much-needed attention. Madden 23 saw a few minor updates, such as free-agent motivations and improvements to realistic trades and free-agent signings, but nothing game-changing.

This year around, EA finally re-introduced Training Camp. The fan-favorite feature allows players to play mini-games to earn XP. And the devs finally addressed unrealistic trades plaguing the game mode and improved draft classes to make them “more unique and fun.”

Article continues after ad

With so many new improvements to take advantage of, you need the right roster to take over in Madden 24 Franchise Mode.

Top 5 Madden 24 Franchise mode teams to rebuild

EA Sports

1. Chicago Bears

At the top of our list is the Chicago Bears. In 2022, Chicago finished last in the league with a 3-14 record. However, second-year quarterback Justin Fields showed flashes of brilliance in an otherwise dismal season, and the Bears had a remarkable offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles took the initial steps to build a winning roster. First, Chicago filled out its defense by signing promising linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in free agency. The Bears also signed underrated running back D’Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan to give Fields more targets.

Article continues after ad

And then, Chicago showed the ultimate display of faith in Justin Fields by trading the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for two first-round picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With a stockpile of draft picks and young talent, the Bears are a great team to manage in Madden 24. It also helps that Aaron Rodgers is no longer there to terrorize the division.

2. Seattle Seahawks

EA Sports

In what may go down as the most lopsided trade in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, and more. Wilson went on to have a terrible season, as the Broncos finished 5-12, while the Seahawks went 9-8 and earned a trip to the postseason.

Article continues after ad

To the surprise of everyone, almost-forgotten quarterback Geno Smith stepped in for Wilson, and the offense didn’t miss a beat. Smith became a fan favorite, and Seattle and the team are in the early stages of building something special.

Seattle drafted the consensus number-one cornerback and receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, scooping up Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle’s wide receiver room of DJ Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Smith-Njigba is arguably the best in the NFL, and the Seahawks added more pieces to its exciting young defense in free agency.

Article continues after ad

3. Carolina Panthers

EA Sports

2022 was a strange and hard-to-watch year in the NFC South. It seemed like no team wanted to win the division as it came down to the season’s final two weeks to decide a division winner. Tampa finished 8-9, while the other three teams went 7-10, including the Carolina Panthers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Carolina’s defense kept it in most games, but a mediocre offense made winning almost impossible for some weeks. The franchise addressed those concerns by hiring proclaimed QB whisperer Frank Reich as its new head coach. And then Carolina shocked everyone by trading up to the first overall pick in the draft and selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Article continues after ad

The Panthers also brought in standout receiver Adam Thielen, running back Miles Sanders, and tight end Hayden Hurst to round out a much more promising offense than last season. In what could be the weakest division yet again in 2023, Carolina is a great franchise to start with in Madden 24.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

EA Sports

Against all odds, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a .500 or better record every season since 2003. It truly makes no sense with how depleted the roster has been at times, but head coach Mike Tomlin is a miracle worker. The AFC North is, without a doubt, the best division in football for 2023 and possibly beyond.

Article continues after ad

The Bengals, Browns, and Ravens all have young, league-leading franchise quarterbacks and talented rosters. But that just makes it even more fun to take over the Steelers and play spoiler. Pittsburgh is the ultimate underdog story, and it’s up to you to keep their 20-year record streak intact.

In classic Pittsburgh fashion, the Steelers beefed up their defense in the offseason by picking up star cornerback Patrick Peterson and added four exciting defensive rookies in the draft. The Steelers arguably have the best player in the league in TJ Watt and have foundational pieces in place on offense to start building an exciting team.

Article continues after ad

5. Houston Texans

EA Sports

The Houston Texans went 4-12, 4-13, and 3-13 over the course of the last three seasons. It feels like a century ago when Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt, and DeAndre Hopkins had Houston firing on all cylinders. But Texans fans finally have something to be excited about in 2023.

Houston added veteran experience to both sides of the ball in free agency, highlighted by talented tight end Dalton Schultz and dynamic safety Jimmie Ward. And then, in the draft, the franchise took exciting quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall and then traded up to the third spot to also snag edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama.

Article continues after ad

John Metchie III missed his rookie season due to leukemia, and star running back Dameon Pierce had his 2022 season cut short due to an ankle injury. With both talented young players back in the mix, the Texans are starting to show some signs of life and will be fun to use in Madden 24.