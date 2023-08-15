Madden 24 is available for PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles and one big question players have is about whether or not the game is next gen on PC as well as console. Here’s everything you need to know about the state of the PC release.

The latest installment in the Madden franchise, Madden 24, has finally arrived for early access players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

PC players are particularly keen to know if the newest game in the beloved NFL sim series will be next gen and include the same features as the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions.

The last few entries in the franchise have all been last gen which has come as a disappointment to dedicated PC players hoping to get the same quality as the console releases. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Madden 24 on PC is next gen.

Will Madden 24 be next gen on PC?

Yes, the PC version of Madden 24 will be next gen and feature the same content as the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game.

The features in the next gen version of the popular NFL sim that are detailed on the official website include improvements to the game’s FieldSENSE system which will “increase control in throwing, catching, and tackling with a suite of new animations added to Hit Everything and Skill-Based Passing.”

Character models will also be visually improved thanks to the all-new Spien Technology that “transforms the way players look and move with realistically designed player models for smoother animations.”

While players on PS4 and Xbox will miss out on these enhancements, PC players will be able to enjoy their first next gen entry in the franchise since the launch of the Xbox Series S/X and PS5.

That's everything you need to know about whether or not Madden 24 is next gen on PC.

