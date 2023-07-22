Best teams in Madden 24: Top offenses, defenses & more

With Madden 24 set to launch in August, here’s a look at the teams with the best offenses and defenses in this year’s game.

For those who regularly play online head-to-head in Madden, team ratings are important when it comes to putting together the best lineup possible.

Team ratings are a reflection of a team’s overall strength, and encompass how good or bad that particular group is on the gridiron.

With Madden 24 on the horizon, here’s a look at which teams will have the best offenses and defenses in the simulation football game.

The best offenses in Madden 24

Here’s a look at the best offensive teams in Madden 24, as decided by EA Sports:

Rank Team Overall Offensive Rating 1 Chiefs 91 2 Bengals 91 3 Eagles 90 4 Bills 89 5 Cowboys 88 6 Vikings 87 7 Ravens 86 8 Browns 85 9 Chargers 84 10 Dolphins 83

To not much shock, the Chiefs are in the top spot with a 91 OVR-rated offense. Kansas City has two players in the 99 Club in QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, both of whom are also the highest-rated at their respective positions.

Cincinnati comes in at second, while the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles round out the top three.

The best defenses in Madden 24

Let’s take a look at the best defenses in Madden 24:

Rank Team Overall Defensive Rating 1 49ers 88 2 Bills 88 3 Cowboys 87 4 Dolphins 86 5 Steelers 85 6 Chargers 84 7 Eagles 83 8 Browns 83 9 Jets 82 10 Patriots 82

The 49ers, led by linebacker Fred Warner and lineman Nick Bosa, are the best defensive team in Madden 24 at launch.

Buffalo and Dallas are ranked second and third, respectively.

On launch day, six teams — the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Eagles — will have top-ten offenses and defenses in Madden 24. However, that is subject to change throughout the year. As the NFL season progresses, EA Sports will update player, an in turn, team, ratings to reflect real-life performance.

This guide will be updated to reflect future updates. Make sure to check out more of our Madden 24 coverage.

