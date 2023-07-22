GamingMadden

Best teams in Madden 24: Top offenses, defenses & more

49ers and Seahawks players in Madden 24Electronic Arts

With Madden 24 set to launch in August, here’s a look at the teams with the best offenses and defenses in this year’s game.

For those who regularly play online head-to-head in Madden, team ratings are important when it comes to putting together the best lineup possible.

Team ratings are a reflection of a team’s overall strength, and encompass how good or bad that particular group is on the gridiron.

With Madden 24 on the horizon, here’s a look at which teams will have the best offenses and defenses in the simulation football game.

Article continues after ad
Cowboys and 49ers players in Madden 24Electronic Arts

The best offenses in Madden 24

Here’s a look at the best offensive teams in Madden 24, as decided by EA Sports:

RankTeamOverall Offensive Rating
1Chiefs91
2Bengals91
3Eagles90
4Bills89
5Cowboys88
6Vikings87
7Ravens86
8Browns85
9Chargers84
10Dolphins83

To not much shock, the Chiefs are in the top spot with a 91 OVR-rated offense. Kansas City has two players in the 99 Club in QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, both of whom are also the highest-rated at their respective positions.

Cincinnati comes in at second, while the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles round out the top three.

Article continues after ad

The best defenses in Madden 24

Let’s take a look at the best defenses in Madden 24:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

RankTeamOverall Defensive Rating
149ers88
2Bills88
3Cowboys87
4Dolphins86
5Steelers85
6Chargers84
7Eagles83
8Browns83
9Jets82
10Patriots82

The 49ers, led by linebacker Fred Warner and lineman Nick Bosa, are the best defensive team in Madden 24 at launch.

Buffalo and Dallas are ranked second and third, respectively.

On launch day, six teams — the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Eagles — will have top-ten offenses and defenses in Madden 24. However, that is subject to change throughout the year. As the NFL season progresses, EA Sports will update player, an in turn, team, ratings to reflect real-life performance.

Article continues after ad

This guide will be updated to reflect future updates. Make sure to check out more of our Madden 24 coverage.

Everything we know about Madden 24 | Is Madden 24 crossplay? | Madden 24 early access: Start date & how to play | Madden 24 pre-order bonuses: Standard & Deluxe | Madden 24 PC requirements

Related Topics

Madden 24