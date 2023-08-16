GamingMadden

Madden 24: All Relocation Team options in Franchise Mode

EA Sports has made a number of changes to Franchise Mode in Madden 24, and that includes to relocation teams. Here’s an overview of all available relocation team city and name options.

For Madden 24, EA promised several new changes that would be made to Franchise Mode. Among that changes included mini-games for Training Camp, and 15 new cities for relocation purposes.

Much like in previous Madden games, individuals do have the option to relocate an existing NFL franchise to another city. But, the process is a bit different.

Let’s go over all the relocation city and team name options.

All Relocation Team Cities in Madden 24

Let’s start off with all the cities that a team can relocate to in Madden 24, plus each one’s market size and personality.

City NameMarket SizePersonality
AlburquerqueAverageLoyal
AnchorageSmallLaid Back
AustinLargeFront Runner
﻿Brooklyn﻿Huge﻿Hardcore
Buenos AiresHugeHardcore
﻿Canton﻿Small﻿Hardcore
﻿Chicago﻿Huge﻿Hardcore
﻿Columbus﻿Large﻿Front Runner
﻿Dublin﻿Decent﻿Laid Back
HonoluluDecentHardcore
HoustonHugeLoyal
LondonHugeLoyal
﻿Louisville﻿Average﻿Hardcore
MelbourneHugeHardcore
﻿Memphis﻿Average﻿Laid Back
Mexico CityHugeHardcore
﻿Montreal﻿Large﻿Front Runner
OaklandDecentFront Runner
Oklahoma CityAverageLoyal
OmahaDecentHardcore
Orlando﻿Decent﻿Front Runner
ParisLargeFront Runner
PortlandAverageHardcore
Rio de JaneiroHugeHardcore
SacramentoDecentLaid Back
Salt Lake CitySmallLoyal
San AntonioLargeLoyal
San DiegoLargeLaid Back
San JuanSmallLoyal
St. LouisSmallLaid Back
TokyoHugeLoyal
﻿Toronto﻿Huge﻿Loyal
VancouverAverageLaid Back
﻿Virginia Beach﻿Decent﻿Laid Back

Franchise Mode players can choose from one of these cities to relocate their team to in Madden 24.

All Relocation Team Names in Madden 24

Now, here’s a look at all the different relocation team name options to choose from in Madden 24:

  • Antlers
  • Armadillos
  • Aviators
  • Bisons
  • Black Knights
  • Blues
  • Bulls
  • Caps
  • Condors
  • Desperados
  • Dragons
  • Dreadnoughts
  • Elks
  • Golden Eagles
  • Huskies
  • Lumberjacks
  • Monarchs
  • Mounties
  • Night Hawks
  • Orbits
  • Pioneers
  • Redwoods
  • River Hogs
  • Sentinels
  • Shamrocks
  • Snowhawks
  • Steamers
  • Thunderbirds
  • Tigers
  • Voyagers
  • Wizards

Individuals can also choose to carry over their current team’s name. Keep in mind, however, that each name as a ‘Fan Interest’ meter attached to it.

New to Madden 24 is that relocation team name options are not bound to specific cities. However, there is one exception to this rule.

The Oilers name is exclusive to the city of Houston. This makes sense, given that the name originally belonged to the Tennessee Titans franchise while it was in Houston.

How to relocate in Madden 24

Relocation in Franchise Mode can be done in the preseason stage of the NFL season, or the regular season.

Eligible teams and those who are playing as either a Coach or Owner should select ‘Manage Team,’ then ‘Stadium.’ Select ‘Relocate’ to pick a city and start the process.

