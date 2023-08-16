Madden 24: All Relocation Team options in Franchise Mode

EA Sports has made a number of changes to Franchise Mode in Madden 24, and that includes to relocation teams. Here’s an overview of all available relocation team city and name options.

For Madden 24, EA promised several new changes that would be made to Franchise Mode. Among that changes included mini-games for Training Camp, and 15 new cities for relocation purposes.

Much like in previous Madden games, individuals do have the option to relocate an existing NFL franchise to another city. But, the process is a bit different.

Let’s go over all the relocation city and team name options.

All Relocation Team Cities in Madden 24

Let’s start off with all the cities that a team can relocate to in Madden 24, plus each one’s market size and personality.

City Name Market Size Personality Alburquerque Average Loyal Anchorage Small Laid Back Austin Large Front Runner ﻿Brooklyn ﻿Huge ﻿Hardcore Buenos Aires Huge Hardcore ﻿Canton ﻿Small ﻿Hardcore ﻿Chicago ﻿Huge ﻿Hardcore ﻿Columbus ﻿Large ﻿Front Runner ﻿Dublin ﻿Decent ﻿Laid Back Honolulu Decent Hardcore Houston Huge Loyal London Huge Loyal ﻿Louisville ﻿Average ﻿Hardcore Melbourne Huge Hardcore ﻿Memphis ﻿Average ﻿Laid Back Mexico City Huge Hardcore ﻿Montreal ﻿Large ﻿Front Runner Oakland Decent Front Runner Oklahoma City Average Loyal Omaha Decent Hardcore Orlando ﻿Decent ﻿Front Runner Paris Large Front Runner Portland Average Hardcore Rio de Janeiro Huge Hardcore Sacramento Decent Laid Back Salt Lake City Small Loyal San Antonio Large Loyal San Diego Large Laid Back San Juan Small Loyal St. Louis Small Laid Back Tokyo Huge Loyal ﻿Toronto ﻿Huge ﻿Loyal Vancouver Average Laid Back ﻿Virginia Beach ﻿Decent ﻿Laid Back

Franchise Mode players can choose from one of these cities to relocate their team to in Madden 24.

All Relocation Team Names in Madden 24

Now, here’s a look at all the different relocation team name options to choose from in Madden 24:

Antlers

Armadillos

Aviators

Bisons

Black Knights

Blues

Bulls

Caps

Condors

Desperados

Dragons

Dreadnoughts

Elks

Golden Eagles

Huskies

Lumberjacks

Monarchs

Mounties

Night Hawks

Orbits

Pioneers

Redwoods

River Hogs

Sentinels

Shamrocks

Snowhawks

Steamers

Thunderbirds

Tigers

Voyagers

Wizards

Individuals can also choose to carry over their current team’s name. Keep in mind, however, that each name as a ‘Fan Interest’ meter attached to it.

New to Madden 24 is that relocation team name options are not bound to specific cities. However, there is one exception to this rule.

The Oilers name is exclusive to the city of Houston. This makes sense, given that the name originally belonged to the Tennessee Titans franchise while it was in Houston.

How to relocate in Madden 24

Relocation in Franchise Mode can be done in the preseason stage of the NFL season, or the regular season.

Eligible teams and those who are playing as either a Coach or Owner should select ‘Manage Team,’ then ‘Stadium.’ Select ‘Relocate’ to pick a city and start the process.

