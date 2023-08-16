Madden 24: All Relocation Team options in Franchise Mode
EA Sports has made a number of changes to Franchise Mode in Madden 24, and that includes to relocation teams. Here’s an overview of all available relocation team city and name options.
For Madden 24, EA promised several new changes that would be made to Franchise Mode. Among that changes included mini-games for Training Camp, and 15 new cities for relocation purposes.
Much like in previous Madden games, individuals do have the option to relocate an existing NFL franchise to another city. But, the process is a bit different.
Let’s go over all the relocation city and team name options.
Contents
- All Relocation Team Cities in Madden 24
- All Relocation Team Names in Madden 24
- How to relocate in Madden 24
All Relocation Team Cities in Madden 24
Let’s start off with all the cities that a team can relocate to in Madden 24, plus each one’s market size and personality.
|City Name
|Market Size
|Personality
|Alburquerque
|Average
|Loyal
|Anchorage
|Small
|Laid Back
|Austin
|Large
|Front Runner
|Brooklyn
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Buenos Aires
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Canton
|Small
|Hardcore
|Chicago
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Columbus
|Large
|Front Runner
|Dublin
|Decent
|Laid Back
|Honolulu
|Decent
|Hardcore
|Houston
|Huge
|Loyal
|London
|Huge
|Loyal
|Louisville
|Average
|Hardcore
|Melbourne
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Memphis
|Average
|Laid Back
|Mexico City
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Montreal
|Large
|Front Runner
|Oakland
|Decent
|Front Runner
|Oklahoma City
|Average
|Loyal
|Omaha
|Decent
|Hardcore
|Orlando
|Decent
|Front Runner
|Paris
|Large
|Front Runner
|Portland
|Average
|Hardcore
|Rio de Janeiro
|Huge
|Hardcore
|Sacramento
|Decent
|Laid Back
|Salt Lake City
|Small
|Loyal
|San Antonio
|Large
|Loyal
|San Diego
|Large
|Laid Back
|San Juan
|Small
|Loyal
|St. Louis
|Small
|Laid Back
|Tokyo
|Huge
|Loyal
|Toronto
|Huge
|Loyal
|Vancouver
|Average
|Laid Back
|Virginia Beach
|Decent
|Laid Back
Franchise Mode players can choose from one of these cities to relocate their team to in Madden 24.
All Relocation Team Names in Madden 24
Now, here’s a look at all the different relocation team name options to choose from in Madden 24:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Antlers
- Armadillos
- Aviators
- Bisons
- Black Knights
- Blues
- Bulls
- Caps
- Condors
- Desperados
- Dragons
- Dreadnoughts
- Elks
- Golden Eagles
- Huskies
- Lumberjacks
- Monarchs
- Mounties
- Night Hawks
- Orbits
- Pioneers
- Redwoods
- River Hogs
- Sentinels
- Shamrocks
- Snowhawks
- Steamers
- Thunderbirds
- Tigers
- Voyagers
- Wizards
Individuals can also choose to carry over their current team’s name. Keep in mind, however, that each name as a ‘Fan Interest’ meter attached to it.
New to Madden 24 is that relocation team name options are not bound to specific cities. However, there is one exception to this rule.
The Oilers name is exclusive to the city of Houston. This makes sense, given that the name originally belonged to the Tennessee Titans franchise while it was in Houston.
How to relocate in Madden 24
Relocation in Franchise Mode can be done in the preseason stage of the NFL season, or the regular season.
Eligible teams and those who are playing as either a Coach or Owner should select ‘Manage Team,’ then ‘Stadium.’ Select ‘Relocate’ to pick a city and start the process.
How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 Player Ratings | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | How to do a lob pass in Madden 24 | How to slide in Madden 24 | All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode